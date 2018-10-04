Three women stop a rape in a crowded restaurant and share the unbelievable story online.

We all talk about how we need to stop sexual assault—but some people are out there literally stopping it. Sonia Ulrich posted a picture of herself and two friends doing the Charlie's Angels pose on Facebook, with the text "Don't Roofie Someone On Our Watch!" That's the sort of thing that tends to get people's attention—something her post definitely did.
Ulrich's post explains the whole story. Apparently, she and 2 of her friends, Monica Kenyon and Maria Saltzer, were having drinks at a Santa Monica restaurant called Fig, when Kenyon noticed a man at another table put something into a woman's drink. To the ladies, it looked like the couple's first or second date. After quickly debating what to do, Ulrich went and found the man's date in the bathroom to warn her: "Hey! Um, this is kind of weird, but, uh, we saw the guy you were with put something in your drink."
The woman was thankful, of course, but utterly shocked. Ulrich asked her how well she knew the guy, fully expecting her to say "we just met" or something along those lines, but instead she answered, "He's one of my best friends." Turns out they worked together and had known each other about a year and a half.
When Ulrich returned to the table, Saltzer was talking to the restaurant server,. Kenyon filled them in on the details of what exactly they'd seen:
He pulled her glass toward him, kind of awkwardly, then he took out a little black vial. He opened it up and dropped something in. Then he tried to play it cool, like checking his phone and hiding the vial in his hand and then trying to bring it back down slyly.
That was the point when the man noticed Kenyon and Saltzer watching him.
The server notified the restaurant's security team, who went and reviewed camera footage (so useful!). Meanwhile, the woman returned to her date and pretended she knew nothing about him putting something in her drink (the server brought her a water to drink instead). While the server stalled for time, telling the man that the computer was down, security called the Santa Monica police. The police showed up and told the man he had to go with them. Apparently, he didn't even seem surprised. The police took the glass as evidence, and asked the ladies for statements. The three women asked the woman on the date if she needed a ride anywhere—as it turns out, her car was back at dude's place. (That was probably part of the guy's plan, which had just been foiled by the observant women.)
Before they left, Ulrich claims a lot of people in the restaurant came over to thank for them for taking action, some of them relating stories of how the same thing had happened to them or their family or friends. She finished her post by writing, ". . . [T]hank you in advance to everyone who sees this and shares this and reminds each other that yes, you SHOULD say something. Even if it's awkward or weird or just uncertain if anything can be done."
What a great example of how being in the right place at the right time, and making the hard decision to get involved with strangers, might keep someone safe. Remember, if you see something, say something. Except if you see Hamilton, because then you're just trying to make people jealous.