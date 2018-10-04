Three women stop a rape in a crowded restaurant and share the unbelievable story online.

We all talk about how we need to stop sexual assault—but some people are out there literally stopping it. Sonia Ulrich posted a picture of herself and two friends doing the Charlie's Angels pose on Facebook, with the text "Don't Roofie Someone On Our Watch!" That's the sort of thing that tends to get people's attention—something her post definitely did.

Ulrich's post explains the whole story. Apparently, she and 2 of her friends, Monica Kenyon and Maria Saltzer, were having drinks at a Santa Monica restaurant called Fig, when Kenyon noticed a man at another table put something into a woman's drink. To the ladies, it looked like the couple's first or second date. After quickly debating what to do, Ulrich went and found the man's date in the bathroom to warn her: "Hey! Um, this is kind of weird, but, uh, we saw the guy you were with put something in your drink."

The woman was thankful, of course, but utterly shocked. Ulrich asked her how well she knew the guy, fully expecting her to say "we just met" or something along those lines, but instead she answered, "He's one of my best friends." Turns out they worked together and had known each other about a year and a half.

When Ulrich returned to the table, Saltzer was talking to the restaurant server,. Kenyon filled them in on the details of what exactly they'd seen: