This woman's shocking birth story is like nothing anyone has ever heard before.

Buckle up, folks. This is one of the craziest stories we've ever heard.
This is new mom and US Air Force member Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) with her 7-week-old son, Xavier.
Aw, so cute and peaceful, right? Well, just wait until you hear how Xavier was brought into this world.
So Freeman's story is a bit unique from the get-go: Tia didn't even know she was pregnant until her third trimester! And even then, she was definitely in a bit of denial:
Around the same time, the 22-year-old was also planning on traveling to Germany, and she wasn't going to let a little thing like a pregnancy stop her!
So, against all logic, Freeman boarded an airplane for a 14-hour journey to Germany (with a 17-hour layover in Turkey, by the way).
But before long, Freeman started to feel sick. Still, she tried to power through the rest of the flight and customs.
But then it hit her. It wasn't the salmon that was making her ill...
SHE WAS IN LABOR, PEOPLE.
Luckily, Freeman made it through customs and to her hotel room. But by the time she arrived, she was about to pop.
So with a little help from YouTube, Tia gets ready to DELIVER HER OWN BABY. ALONE. IN HER HOTEL ROOM. IN A FOREIGN COUNTRY.
And it soon became clear that her little guy was not waiting...
So SHE DID IT! She delivered her child all on her own!
This woman is a superhero!
But wait, there's more! Delivering her son was only the first part of this truly insane saga.
Next she had to deliver the placenta.
Man, thank god for the internet.
Then the new mom realized she had to cut the cord. She didn't have the proper tools like clamps and a scissor, so Tia had to get crafty:
Okay, so now the baby is delivered. The placenta is out. Mama cut the cord! what else is there to do? Oh yeah...clean up the mess.
Now came a process arguably more complicated than childbirth...getting little Xavier back home to the United States.
Then things took another unexpected turn...
Yep, Tia and Xavier accidently became international celebrities.
Finally, the newly minted mother (and Turkish celeb) made it home.
There was even press waiting for her when she got off the plane.
If you want to donate to Tia and Xavier, click here!