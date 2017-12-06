'TIME's person of the year award goes to the #MeToo movement.

On Wednesday, TIME magazine announced its person of the year: the "Silence Breakers" (which sounds sort of like a band). The magazine is referring to the people behind the #MeToo movement, who came forward on Twitter to talk about the sexual harassment they'd experienced, emboldening thousands of other people to open up, too.
The magazine calls these people, "the voices that launched a movement," and among them are the likes of Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano, Selma Blair and Ashley Judd. It began with allegations of sexual harassment against former Hollywood director and producer Harvey Weinstein (whose accusers Pamela Anderson thinks are to blame), but soon the movement expanded to include all manner of people in every conceivable situation.
TIME writes,
Like the "problem that has no name," the disquieting malaise of frustration and repression among postwar wives and homemakers identified by Betty Friedan more than 50 years ago, this moment is borne of a very real and potent sense of unrest. Yet it doesn't have a leader, or a single, unifying tenet. The hashtag #MeToo (swiftly adapted into #BalanceTonPorc, #YoTambien, #Ana_kaman and many others), which to date has provided an umbrella of solidarity for millions of people to come forward with their stories, is part of the picture, but not all of it.
