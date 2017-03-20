Advertising

Tomi Lahren, the aggressively blond and conservative host of her own right-wing program called Tomi on The Blaze, was a guest on The View on Friday. That is where Lahren shocked everyone by saying that she's pro-choice, explaining, "I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well."

"I'm pro-choice and here's why: I am someone that's for limited government, and so I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say 'I'm for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,'" Tomi Lahren said, when one of the hosts brought up the fact that apparently she's pro-choice.

This pronouncement came as news to just about everyone in America, including some of the hosts of the show. It's a very different sentiment from ones she's expressed before, like calling pro-choice supporters “straight up baby killers" on her show. Lahren has also openly criticized the pro-choice movement on Twitter, too, as recently as January.

If only these marchers put this much time/effort into their families & life choices. Perhaps then they wouldn't have to glorify abortion.. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 21, 2017

For once Tomi Lahren had to endure the ire of conservative Twitter, leading her to tweet, "Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don't personally advocate for it. I just don't think it's the government's place to dictate."

Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don't personally advocate for it. I just don't think it's the government's place to dictate. https://t.co/qRjbAtJdo7 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

Funny, some of the self-appointed "conservative police" now attacking me are the same folks who hated Trump, said he wouldn't win...🤔 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

I have my beliefs and you have yours. Doesn't make you right. Never said y'all have to agree with me. Get over it. https://t.co/wResXuUNet — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

According to the Huffington Post, the backlash from conservatives seemed to be mostly people who were mad that she'd changed her position on the issue, while others claimed she lost credibility after her that appearance on The View.

@TomiLahren were just confused on why a month ago you said it was murder... we kind of have a point. It's on tape — Braydon Peterson (@BPet_18) March 19, 2017

@VolForward @TomiLahren I agree This sudden changeofstance is very strange tho on an issue lik abortion Hard2believe its jus changin of mind — _ (@TrevorSwinehart) March 19, 2017

@TomiLahren You could have helped yourself by explaining your change of heart before you went on air. Looks bad on you. — VolForward (@VolForward) March 19, 2017

So somehow she's flip-flopped on the issue of abortion and now she's pro-choice. Wow, I never thought I'd be saying this, but I guess I actually agree with Tomi Lahren on something.

