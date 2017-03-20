Advertising

Tomi Lahren, the aggressively blond and conservative host of her own right-wing program called Tomi on The Blaze, was a guest on The View on Friday. That is where Lahren shocked everyone by saying that she's pro-choice, explaining, "I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well."

"I'm pro-choice and here's why: I am someone that's for limited government, and so I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say 'I'm for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,'" Tomi Lahren said, when one of the hosts brought up the fact that apparently she's pro-choice.

This pronouncement came as news to just about everyone in America, including some of the hosts of the show. It's a very different sentiment from ones she's expressed before, like calling pro-choice supporters “straight up baby killers" on her show. Lahren has also openly criticized the pro-choice movement on Twitter, too, as recently as January.

For once Tomi Lahren had to endure the ire of conservative Twitter, leading her to tweet, "Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don't personally advocate for it. I just don't think it's the government's place to dictate."

According to the Huffington Post, the backlash from conservatives seemed to be mostly people who were mad that she'd changed her position on the issue, while others claimed she lost credibility after her that appearance on The View.

So somehow she's flip-flopped on the issue of abortion and now she's pro-choice. Wow, I never thought I'd be saying this, but I guess I actually agree with Tomi Lahren on something.

