Topless woman pummels guy who groped her at music festival. Meet 2018's new hero.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, was attending the Rhythm & Vines music festival in New Zealand on New Year's Eve when a guy snuck up behind her and groped her breasts, the Daily Mail reports. So she did what many women have dreamed of doing in this scenario: she fought back.
Anello-Kitzmiller, who is American and happened to be wearing glitter in place of a shirt (those two facts may or may not be related), and her friend, followed the guy and proceeded to punch/smack him across the head multiple times. What a start to 2018!
The whole fiasco was captured on film by someone named Giann Reece, who shared the video to Facebook (where it was then taken down) and Instagram. You can watch it here:
That's some #womenempowerment for damn sure.
Reece originally posted the video on Facebook, before it was taken down, writing in the caption:
Idk who you are glitter booby girl, but you and your sassy friend were the highlight of my RNV experience. Hope you and your party breasts made it home safe. #lookbutdonttouch
Anello-Kitzmiller not only made it home safe, but she has become somewhat of an internet hero. Many commenters are praising her and arguing that the guy got at least what he deserved:
She has also received some criticism from the ever-judging internet, both for using physical violence and for showing her breasts.
But Annello-Kitzmiller is having none of it. She told the Daily Mail: "a human's body is their own, and nobody has a right to touch you without your consent, regardless of what they're wearing or the lack thereof." PREACH.
She says she didn't let the assault keep her from being topless and enjoying the festival, where she remained until 6 am on New Years Day. Get ittttttttt.
And she told the Daily Mail she has no regrets about how she handled the situation:
I stand by my actions and hope that I've inspired women to feel comfortable in their bodies, no matter how they look, and to stick up for themselves when anybody says otherwise or tries to deny you the right to protect your own body. He grabbed my breast. I hit him. There was a lot of built up anger coming from harassment throughout the day. This happens everywhere, not just New Zealand.
Maybe 2018 won't be so bad after all.
At least one person seems to be enjoying it so far.