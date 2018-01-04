Topless woman pummels guy who groped her at music festival. Meet 2018's new hero.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, was attending the Rhythm & Vines music festival in New Zealand on New Year's Eve when a guy snuck up behind her and groped her breasts, the Daily Mail reports. So she did what many women have dreamed of doing in this scenario: she fought back.

Anello-Kitzmiller, who is American and happened to be wearing glitter in place of a shirt (those two facts may or may not be related), and her friend, followed the guy and proceeded to punch/smack him across the head multiple times. What a start to 2018!

The whole fiasco was captured on film by someone named Giann Reece, who shared the video to Facebook (where it was then taken down) and Instagram. You can watch it here:

That's some #womenempowerment for damn sure.

Reece originally posted the video on Facebook, before it was taken down, writing in the caption:

Idk who you are glitter booby girl, but you and your sassy friend were the highlight of my RNV experience. Hope you and your party breasts made it home safe. #lookbutdonttouch

Anello-Kitzmiller not only made it home safe, but she has become somewhat of an internet hero. Many commenters are praising her and arguing that the guy got at least what he deserved: