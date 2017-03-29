Advertising

Today at a women's empowerment panel at the White House, President Trump (who let him in there?) jokingly asked the room of women, "do you know who Susan B. Anthony is?" But here's the thing about being able to joke with us about Susan B. Anthony. We have a couple basic requirements:

1. You shouldn't have a history of joking about sexual assault, or saying lewd, degrading things about women.

2. We should be able to feel confident that you know who Susan B. Anthony is.

Unfortunately, Trump fails to meet both of our requirements :( So, I'm sorry, but we can't really find his joke funny, or even give him a pity laugh on this one. Some people thought that the overreaction to Trump's obvious sarcasm was too much:

Re: Trump's Susan B Anthony comment. Chill. He was being sarcastic. pic.twitter.com/3aH4t4yln3 — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 29, 2017

But it doesn't seem like people were actually taking the joke at face value, as Buzzfeed's David Mack supposes in his tweet. They're upset because they don't really want to hear a sarcastic remark, especially one that hinges upon a patronizing tone that Trump has employed when talking with women before, at an event meant to celebrate Women's History Month. (Seriously, who let him into that room?!) This moment was so ripe with irony that it didn't require much commentary, but you better believe there were some Frederick Douglass jokes in there. Here's what women (and a few good men) were saying about Trump's very bad joke:

"Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?" the president asked a group of women today at the White House. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 29, 2017

Today Trump asked a group of women "Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?" This is her grave after the 2016 election. Yeah, we've heard of her pic.twitter.com/U2RWnZLpAX — O General My General (@rideatdawn) March 29, 2017

"Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?" Trump asks at women's empowerment event. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 29, 2017

#Trump mansplains Susan B. Anthony to a group of women. pic.twitter.com/Ed84DZbWG5 — Arianna Rose (@TwainLady) March 29, 2017

"Has anybody here heard of Susan B Anthony? She was in my favorite Frederick Douglass movie". — ❄️Elle📎 (@TrickOrTreackle) March 29, 2017

#BREAKING: Some Schmuck Who Doesn't Know Who Frederick Douglass Is Asks Group Of Women If They Know Who Susan B. Anthony Is — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) March 29, 2017

"Susan B. Anthony? She was about a 5. Her dollar coin was a failure. Sad." - Trump — Scott Springer (@scott_springer) March 29, 2017

President Trump to women's group: "Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony? I'm shocked." — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) March 29, 2017

"Mr. President, tell us what you most admire about Susan B. Anthony?"

"I'm not sure. Terrific woman. Her son, Carmelo, is quite the baller." https://t.co/EeNEnWTm01 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) March 29, 2017

trump: do yall kno bout susan b anthony



ladies:



trump: susan b anthony? more like,,, women b shopping



ladies:



trump: who drinkin tonight https://t.co/kmVs7sa7qD — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) March 29, 2017

“Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?” Trump jokes at a women’s empowerment event at the White House pic.twitter.com/lhOljPGZj6 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 29, 2017

DRAG. HIM. LADIES.

