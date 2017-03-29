Today at a women's empowerment panel at the White House, President Trump (who let him in there?) jokingly asked the room of women, "do you know who Susan B. Anthony is?" But here's the thing about being able to joke with us about Susan B. Anthony. We have a couple basic requirements:
1. You shouldn't have a history of joking about sexual assault, or saying lewd, degrading things about women.
2. We should be able to feel confident that you know who Susan B. Anthony is.
Unfortunately, Trump fails to meet both of our requirements :( So, I'm sorry, but we can't really find his joke funny, or even give him a pity laugh on this one. Some people thought that the overreaction to Trump's obvious sarcasm was too much:
But it doesn't seem like people were actually taking the joke at face value, as Buzzfeed's David Mack supposes in his tweet. They're upset because they don't really want to hear a sarcastic remark, especially one that hinges upon a patronizing tone that Trump has employed when talking with women before, at an event meant to celebrate Women's History Month. (Seriously, who let him into that room?!) This moment was so ripe with irony that it didn't require much commentary, but you better believe there were some Frederick Douglass jokes in there. Here's what women (and a few good men) were saying about Trump's very bad joke:
DRAG. HIM. LADIES.