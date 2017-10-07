Advertising

Another woman has come forward to accuse Hollywood skeezeball mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Exclusive: Harvey Weinstein masturbated in front of a TV reporter. She spoke to me and is named in the story. https://t.co/F3HwOGqM31 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 7, 2017

Yesterday, the Huffington Post reported the firsthand account of reporter Lauren Sivan, who claims Weinstein masturbated in front of her at NYC restaurant Cafe Socialista about a decade ago. This is just a day after the New York Times dropped a bombshell report of allegations of sexual harassment made against Weinstein.

Sivan, who was working as a TV reporter for a local cable channel at the time, says she had ended up at NYC club/restaurant Cafe Socialista with Weinstein and others, when he offered to take her on a tour of the restaurant, according to the Huffington Post report.

The Hollywood exec allegedly took her to the kitchen, where he "dismissed" the two staff members who were there. He then tried to kiss Sivan, who rejected him and explained she had a long-term boyfriend, she told the Huffington Post. Sivan claims Weinstein then said, “well, can you just stand there and shut up."

The report continues:

At this point, Weinstein and Sivan were in a vestibule between the kitchen and bathrooms. The only way for Sivan to get away from Weinstein required her to get past him and go through the kitchen. Sivan says she was trapped by Weinstein’s body and was intimidated. Weinstein then proceeded to expose himself to Sivan and began to masturbate. Sivan said she was deeply shocked by Weinstein’s behavior and was frozen and didn’t know what to do or say. The incident in the vestibule didn’t last long. Sivan says Weinstein ejaculated quickly into a potted plant that was in the vestibule and then proceeded to zip up his pants and they walked back into the kitchen.

Sivan says she chose to remain quiet about the incident because she was in a long-term relationship and "fearful of the power that Weinstein wielded in the media," the Huffington Post reports.

Weinstein allegedly called her office the next day and told her he "had a great time last night," Sivan claims. She reminded him she had a boyfriend and has not been in touch with him since the incident, she told the Huffington Post.

Sivan also followed up the story with this tweet earlier today:

Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

"Yeah. This happened," she wrote. "Luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind."

Weinstein has not responded to Sivan's allegations. However, he did release a statement on Thursday following the Times report, in which he did not deny the allegations against him and literally blamed his behavior on "the culture" of the '60s and '70s.

If you know anyone who came of age in the 1960's and 1970's, please ask them if masturbating in front of women against their will was culturally acceptable at the time because I am pretty certain it was not.

