12 hilarious tweets about Miss America ditching its swimsuit competition.

Advertising
According to the organization that runs Miss America, the contestants will no longer be participating in a swimsuit competition and the women will no longer be judged by appearance. The talent part of the competition will remain unchanged.
In an announcement Tuesday morning, The Miss America Organization said,
This change in format signals the end of the swimsuit portion of the competition. In its place, each candidate will participate in a live interactive session with the judges, where she will highlight her achievements and goals in life and how she will use her talents, passion, and ambition to perform the job of Miss America.
Twitter immediately lit up with jokes.
1.
2.
3.
4.
Advertising
5.
6.
7.
8.
Advertising
9.
10.
11.
12.
Advertising