12 hilarious tweets about Miss America ditching its swimsuit competition.

According to the organization that runs Miss America, the contestants will no longer be participating in a swimsuit competition and the women will no longer be judged by appearance. The talent part of the competition will remain unchanged.

In an announcement Tuesday morning, The Miss America Organization said,

This change in format signals the end of the swimsuit portion of the competition. In its place, each candidate will participate in a live interactive session with the judges, where she will highlight her achievements and goals in life and how she will use her talents, passion, and ambition to perform the job of Miss America.

Twitter immediately lit up with jokes.

1.

Don’t worry, guys upset about Miss America eliminating its swimsuit competition. If you want to watch pretty women being forced to wear skimpy clothes, there’s always Fox News. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 5, 2018

2.

I think any man complaining about the Miss America pageant doing away with the swimsuit competition should have to stand in front of a national televised audience in his swimsuit and be judged. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 5, 2018

3.

The fact that so many men are so outraged about the Miss America pageant dropping the swimsuit competition shows exactly why it needs to be dropped. — Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) June 5, 2018

4.