As people celebrate International Women's Day around the world, Vladimir Putin doesn't want to miss out on the fun. The President of Russia congratulated women via an English-language Kremlin Twitter handle, and just look at how loved and comfortable he wants you to feel on this special day.

Today is International Women's Day. Congratulations from the President https://t.co/kxusMoQcIJ pic.twitter.com/MY4zqRIJgC — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) March 8, 2017

Yes. The dead eyes and zero smile of a warm congratulations. Please clap.

Reactions were of the OMFG variety, and this might be the time to familiarize yourself with Russia's recent vote to decriminalize some domestic violence:

hahaha what the fuck — CHELSEA (@chelllssseeea) March 8, 2017

thanks for your heartfelt respect. Shame you have decriminalised domestic violence though, leaving women without protection — neverthelessIpersist (@verityrhealey) March 8, 2017

But a mortifying stare isn't all you get for International Women's Day! Just click the tiny URL and read Vladimir Putin's full, eloquent message for the women of the world.

Featuring such lines as (emphasis mine): "Even today, on International Women’s Day, you are still caught up in your routine, working tirelessly, always on time. We often ask ourselves, how do they manage it all?"

How nice, Vladimir Putin speaking for all men and saying women are always on time. What a nice compliment? DO NOT BE LATE. Anyway, how do women manage it all? Well, it's not that they can do it all themselves. Enjoy another line from Putin's message:

"That said, women also need men’s support. We will remember that always, not only today. We will do our outmost to surround the women we love with care and attention, so that they can smile more often."

We've all heard how much women love being told they should smile more. And if you've forgotten how, here, this guy sets a contagious example:

