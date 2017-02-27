What do Antoine Fuqua, Marc Forster, Seth Rogen and Adam Goldberg all have in common? Well, they were all selected by Walmart to direct one-minute short films as part of a new partnership between the superstore and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences that played during the Oscars on Sunday. That, and they are all men.
Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday voiced her disappointment that Walmart failed to hire one woman director for the project via Twitter.
Walmart responded with their reasoning for hiring men exclusively, but not everyone is buying it.
Cue the onslaught of strong, successful women clapping back at the retailer for their weak excuse.
Elizabeth Plank, a senior correspondent and producer for Vox, asked Walmart exactly who they reached out to, but received no response.
Mira Nair, an Indian filmmaker, author, and Academy Award nominee chimed in to point out that she was not asked to direct.
The Director List, a database of female filmmakers, told Walmart to contact them if they needed a qualified woman to direct a film. They have thousands to choose from.
Others also pointed out that Walmart provided particularly weak reasoning for not hiring at least one female director.
Maybe stick to rolling back prices and not rolling back the clock 50 years, Walmart.