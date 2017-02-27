Advertising

What do Antoine Fuqua, Marc Forster, Seth Rogen and Adam Goldberg all have in common? Well, they were all selected by Walmart to direct one-minute short films as part of a new partnership between the superstore and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences that played during the Oscars on Sunday. That, and they are all men.

Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday voiced her disappointment that Walmart failed to hire one woman director for the project via Twitter.

So disappointed in @Walmart and @TheAcademy for not commissioning any women to make a 'Receipt' film tonight. Bummer. #Oscars2017 — Ann Hornaday (@AnnHornaday) February 27, 2017

Walmart responded with their reasoning for hiring men exclusively, but not everyone is buying it.

We did reach out to women directors and it didn’t work out, mainly due to scheduling. — Walmart (@Walmart) February 27, 2017

Cue the onslaught of strong, successful women clapping back at the retailer for their weak excuse.

Elizabeth Plank, a senior correspondent and producer for Vox, asked Walmart exactly who they reached out to, but received no response.

who did you reach out to? — Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) February 27, 2017

Mira Nair, an Indian filmmaker, author, and Academy Award nominee chimed in to point out that she was not asked to direct.

No one called me 🙏🏿 https://t.co/Khw0Au1pbk — Mira Nair (@MiraPagliNair) February 27, 2017

The Director List, a database of female filmmakers, told Walmart to contact them if they needed a qualified woman to direct a film. They have thousands to choose from.

There are so many qualified women-- call us next time and we'll help you out. https://t.co/2u7stimzJf #womendirect — The Director List (@TheDirectorList) February 27, 2017

Others also pointed out that Walmart provided particularly weak reasoning for not hiring at least one female director.

Weird how every single female director in the world was unavailable due to scheduling... — Hector Cortez (@hectorcortez) February 27, 2017

Unacceptable. I'm pretty sure that's impossible. There are TONS of women directors. Who did you contact? #womeninfilm — Ariel Schudson (@ArchivistAriel) February 27, 2017

How absurd would it sound if you said, "We couldn't find any male directors, mostly bc their schedules were busy?" — Xena Movie Fans (@XenaMovieFans) February 27, 2017

This is never, ever an acceptable excuse. @AnnHornaday — Lars Bæk (@larsbaek) February 27, 2017

Maybe stick to rolling back prices and not rolling back the clock 50 years, Walmart.

