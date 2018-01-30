Woman shares three butt pics side-by-side to show how deceptive Instagram can be.

In the era of social media, it's especially difficult to not look at other people's photos and think: WHY CAN'T I LOOK LIKE THAT????

Sophie Allen is a 27-year-old personal trainer with a body most people would pay serious money for. But she, too, suffers from the "compare and despair" phenomenon that afflicts so many Instagram users.

In a recent post, Allen opened up about her own insecurities. She also attempted to show how misleading Instagram can be, by sharing three photos, all taken 8:00 am on the same day, all featuring her bum.

In the caption, she writes: