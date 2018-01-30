Woman shares three butt pics side-by-side to show how deceptive Instagram can be.

In the era of social media, it's especially difficult to not look at other people's photos and think: WHY CAN'T I LOOK LIKE THAT????
Sophie Allen is a 27-year-old personal trainer with a body most people would pay serious money for. But she, too, suffers from the "compare and despair" phenomenon that afflicts so many Instagram users.
In a recent post, Allen opened up about her own insecurities. She also attempted to show how misleading Instagram can be, by sharing three photos, all taken 8:00 am on the same day, all featuring her bum.
In the caption, she writes:
It’s so easy to get caught up scrolling through Instagram, comparing yourself and thinking you’ll never achieve your body composition goals 💔 comparison is the thief of joy, particularly when you might be comparing yourself to something that’s being enhanced by posing, angling and lighting.
Here’s me, at the same time in the morning, standing 3 different ways 💁🏼♀️. You can see the first pic makes my booty look smaller, the middle just normal and the end a lot bigger 🍑🍑🍑 #goldilocks#onebootythreeway
I used to hate my bum & its size, and now I’ve embraced it & I actively work to grow it. I work with what I’ve got, I pose in ways that accentuate parts of my body I love, but I encourage you to understand that it isn’t like this from every angle, all the time 🙌🏼💗 #keepingitreal
We've said it before and we'll say it again: EVERYTHING YOU SEE IS A LIE. Especially on Instagram.
Sophie's post has been liked nearly 5,000 times and she's getting lots of praise in the comments for keeping it so real. And I'm on board. But to be fair, if I looked like that in my underwear, I'd keep it pretty real too.