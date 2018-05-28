This woman believes she's a cat trapped in a human's body and makes a pretty compelling case.

Nano is a 22-year-old woman from Norway who thinks she's a cat. She meows, purrs, and hisses at dogs. She wears a plush tail and ears and says she hates water. She claims to be able to hear things that others can't, like keys jingling in pockets and suitcases rolling by (no word on how well she can hear a can of cat food being opened).
She states that she often walks on "four legs" and sleeps in the sink (hey, a lot of people like sleeping in sinks, that doesn't make us cats).
Sometimes she stalks and chases mice in the shadows, but she admits she's never managed to catch anything. Hang in there, lil' kitty, it'll happen!
Nano's best friend Svein has multiple personalities, one of which is a cat. They meow at each other, and they swear that they can communicate using "cat language."
According to Nano, it's possible to get used to living with cat instincts, but it's "exhausting," which must be why cats sleep so much.
Nano claims to have felt this way since birth, but it wasn't until she was 16 that doctors found a "birth defect" that explained it. She stops there, though, without going into any further details about what that defect is.
There is a phenomenon known as "species dysmorphia"—a disorder wherein people believe they were born into the wrong species. However, there is no mention of Nano having been diagnosed with that condition.
Her psychologist told her she could grow out of it, but she thinks it's unlikely (you know what they say: once you go cat, you never go back). This brings up a lot of questions though, like: what does a cat even talk to a psychologist about? How much money does she have to spend each month on string? Can she get high from catnip? And if you drop Nano, does she always land on her feet?
Not to be skeptical, but the only way she could ever prove that she really is a cat is by licking her own butthole. Your move, Nano.