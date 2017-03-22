Advertising

In this heartbreaking video, Shauna Arocho, from Springfield, Illinois, talks about getting bullied about her weight from men in a passing car. Arocho was sitting outside Dairy Queen with her husband, enjoying an ice cream treat on free cone day. She explains in the video that she mainly eats a paleo diet, and has lost over 120 pounds; this ice cream cone was just a special treat (not that she needs to justify a damn thing). But on this day, it was a treat that ended with Arocho crying in her car for 15 minutes before making a video that's now going massively viral for its earnest message.

Free ice cream cone day at Dairy Queen! I don't usually do this kind of thing, but I feel that it's very important. I'm... Posted by Shauna Arocho on Monday, March 20, 2017

The caption in her post reads:

Free ice cream cone day at Dairy Queen! I don't usually do this kind of thing, but I feel that it's very important. I'm a 27 year old woman, and I get bullied very regularly. What do people get out of it? What if your words had been the final straw? You never know what kind of place people are in emotionally. PLEASE think before you speak. I am working every single day to better myself. I know that I am fat, I don't need strangers yelling out their car window for me to see that. I'm not trying to get pity with this post, I am trying to get people to understand how detrimental bullying can be. Please share this.

Fortunately, Arocho received messages of support on Facebook after posting the video about her bullying experience.

Fat shaming is utterly cruel and it's brave for Shauna Arocho to talk about her experiences. Hopefully this video will help many other people, and maybe it'll get back to the jerks who ruined her day.

Maybe they'll even feel bad about it, the rotten bullies.

