Art professor tells student to ‘dial down the feminism.’ She did something much better.

A woman named Alex Ruth Bertulis-Fernandes is going viral for her awesome response to an art teacher who told her to 'dial down the feminism.'

Instead of getting angry or letting the comment get to her, Bertulis-Fernandes turned her frustration into art. Come on...the art teacher should have seen that one coming! Doesn't all the best art come out of situations like this?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but the image Bertulis-Fernandes created is worth at least a million:

Last week one of my art teachers suggested I 'dial down the feminism.' Today I showed him my newest piece: pic.twitter.com/VrnB4oJ8Cz — AlexBertulisFernande (@alexbertanades) February 7, 2018

That clap-back is a total masterpiece.

And yes, art is subjective, but it is safe to say that Twitter overwhelmingly loved the piece:

Love it. Great work. 👍 — Jarod K. Anderson (@JarodAnderson) February 8, 2018