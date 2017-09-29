Advertising

ICYMI: the world can be a cruel and unfair place. Case-in-point: a woman named Stephanie says she was fired from her job over a series of sexy "boudoir" photos taken of her and her fiancé, Arryn, from Overton, Texas. The photographer Bria Terry of Wolf & Rose Photography posted the photos on Facebook earlier this month where they quickly went viral, winning hearts all over the internet.

"A moment, a smile; a single burst of laughter that sounds exactly like the rest of my life." -Tyler Knott... Posted by Wolf & Rose Photography on Thursday, September 14, 2017

The photos were shared over 80,000 times and wracked up thousands of positive comments, many of them praising the photographer and photos for the "body positive" photos showing a "real" woman.

Advertising

The comments were so positive, people commented with their surprise at the comments being so positive. LOL INTERNET.

Advertising

Both the photographer and subject raved about the photo shoot in interviews with Buzzfeed. "I've honestly never seen two people more in love," said Terry of shooting the couple. "The way he looks at her in those photos, that's an all-the-time thing with him. He treats her like she hung the moon and the stars."

And Stephanie confirms. "I wasn’t worrying about how I looked, I was just looking at Arryn and that made me feel confident," she told BuzzFeed. "He looks at me all the time, but the way he looked at me during the photo shoot, I could feel it was different because I could focus on him.”

Advertising

But because no good deed on the internet goes unpunished, there's a caveat. After her photos went viral, Stephanie tells Buzzfeed that her employer, Austin Bank Texas N.A., informed her they were "concerned" about how the photos would reflect on the company.

"They said I was topless and it was inappropriate and we’re a family-oriented company," said Stephanie, who was wearing a swimsuit bottom and a strapless top for the photos.

Advertising

Then, Stephanie says she was fired, telling Buzzfeed:

There was no defending myself, they had made their decision. I gave over a year to a company that I worked really hard for and then to have them turn on me for doing something so positive, something that I was so proud of – to help myself as a woman – it was hurtful. People were pulling out their phones at work and showing the pictures and that was blamed on me.

Advertising

WTF????????????

Stephanie said she strongly agrees with their decision to fire her (us, too!). "It’s just disheartening to me because I feel like home life and work life are two totally different things," she told Buzzfeed. "I was a model employee, I was moving up fast. I had a promotion within seven months. This one thing, for me, was the reason I was booted."

Ugh.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.