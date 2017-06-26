Advertising

In today's chapter of The Adventures of Being a Woman, a 22-year-old named Kate Hannah took to Facebook to complain after she says she was sexually harassed at work. And when she complained about it to her manager, she was fired for "refusing to wear a bra."

"Yesterday an inappropriate sexual remark was made to me, by my managers brother, and in the presence of her," wrote Hannah. "I felt uncomfortable, objectified and shocked that this had happened." After she complained, Hannah says her boss "saw fit to deal with the situation by telling me that I'm not allowed into work in future unless I'm wearing a bra." Here's a photo of the outfit she was wearing on the day she was fired:

CHILDREN! AVERT YOUR EYES! THERE IS A FEMALE BODY BURIED UNDER THAT OVERSIZED GREY TEE-SHIRT!

JK of course. She looks fine. Not to mention the fact that it should be a woman's right to choose to cram our breasts into those ill-fitting, overpriced wire contraptions disguised under the cutesy name "bras."

Hannah says on top of everything else, she was called out in front of her co-workers and shamed for speaking up. "This was said to me in front of three other staff members and customers," she wrote. "Leaving me feeling body shamed and completely shocked that the blame was being put onto me that I had been sexually harassed at work."

So in summation: first this woman was harassed, then subject to the body police, then shamed for speaking up AND fired from her job? Sounds like a complete nightmare/typical day being a woman. LOL.

"I am absolutely disgusted, with the unprofessionalism, and blatant lack of respect for my right as a woman to wear whatever makes me personally comfortable," Hannah continued. "Nobody should EVER feel the need to hide themselves in order to stay away from unwanted sexual comments/behaviour. Feel so Sad."

At least her Facebook post is getting some attention:

And the majority of commenters are on her side, calling her employers' "disgusting" and urging her to sue.

One woman suggested a mass braless walk-in, which sounds like the most fun solution.

Of course, a few people are defending the employers, including this woman who claims that not wearing a bra is "unprofessional":

Excuse me, what about the human nipple is "unprofessional"? The fact that it has the ability to sustain life? Or is it that some men "can't help themselves" but stare? According to this comment by Kate, it sounds like it was definitely the latter in this case:

So her co-workers are staring at her chest while she's eating, and that's somehow her boobs' fault??

Never has a story made me want to burn my bra more.

