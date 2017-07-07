Advertising

Grocery shopping is NBD for a lot of people. But for others (often of the *ahem* male persuasion), it's like attempting to navigate through a strange, confusing world full of mysterious substances with hieroglyphics on the labels.

If you have a parent or spouse or partner for whom grocery shopping is an impossible task, you will relate to the struggles of Tennessee-based food blogger Tasia, who recently sent her husband grocery shopping. She even gave him a list. But instead of returning from the store with the requested items, her husband had a full-on meltdown in the aisles of the grocery store.

Here's what went down:

It's unclear whether it was the shallots, or the leeks, that finally drove this man past the limits of sanity. But either way, this grocery store visit pushed him over the edge.

Tasia shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter, where it's going viral:

I sent my husband grocery shopping earlier (with a list) and it stressed him out so bad pic.twitter.com/KkGLznR3IW — OG (@Trillary_Banks) July 5, 2017

"I sent my husband grocery shopping earlier (with a list) and it stressed him out so bad," she wrote.

Of course, one guy came to the husband's defense.

You can't do this to somebody who ain't in the kitchen like that Tasia 😂😂😂 — Jay (@Mystery84) July 5, 2017

But as Tasia points out, this is not his first leek rodeo:

Ok fine but how doesn't he know that he constantly eats leeks (I put them in our cabbage)... you don't know what tf you eat??? — OG (@Trillary_Banks) July 5, 2017

Based on the popularity of the tweet and the replies, Tasia is far from the only person out there whose partner is utterly useless at grocery shopping. People are sharing their own examples of grocery trips gone awry, and they're hilarious (unless you're on the receiving end of these texts, in which case, our thoughts and prayers go out to you!):

This might be an epidemic.

You started my day off right. Reminds me of my Dad going shopping for my Mom. Hilarious. — CAM (@camcath) July 5, 2017

😂😂😂Girl!! Why do we even bother? Lol These husbands are just clueless lol! — HSSDJ (@LuvNTHEHarrison) July 5, 2017

Lol this is just the tip of the iceberg with him — OG (@Trillary_Banks) July 5, 2017

The tip of the iceberg lettuce? I think he may be able to find that. — Pablo (@paulxl) July 5, 2017

Oh, and just FYI, to those of you still wondering "WTF is a shallot though?!":

Did we ever figure out what Shallots are cuz I'm still struggling — 🇳🇬SekouNkrumah🇹🇹 (@_WordSmiff_) July 5, 2017

My mentions are in shambles 💀 but just so you know, a shallot is what might happen if garlic and an onion procreated pic.twitter.com/BmUqYzvfzR — OG (@Trillary_Banks) July 6, 2017

Soooo, shallots are like the mules of the onion world. You got that?

We have a feeling Tasia will be doing all of the grocery shopping from now on.

