Advertising

Tyler Newman and his fiancée, Tori, pay an extra $300 a month (on top of their regular rent) towards the maintenance of their apartment block's swimming pool. So Tori was mortified when she was told she couldn't wear a certain bathing suit because it was deemed "inappropriate" by the leasing agent. An outraged Tyler took to Facebook, claiming that this was his first experience in really understanding "sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture."

I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or "rape culture" until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments. Today... Posted by Tyler Newman on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Advertising

Tyler wrote a long post expressing his anger and his disbelief at how his fiancee was treated. Apparently, Tori was told that her bathing suit was a "thong bathing suit," and that there were complaints about the way she was dressed, "after roughly 3 minutes tops," after they got to the pool.

According to Tyler's post, Tori went to the apartment office, hoping to speak with the leasing agent more privately. Instead of a rational conversation, what she got was a whole lot of bullshit. First, the leasing agent insisted that Tori let her take her picture to show her just how "inappropriate" her suit was, and told her to look in a mirror at her body. Tori, being an adult, and not into being scolded, responded, "I know what I look like, I bought this myself, it's not a thong." The agent's response was that Tori wouldn't understand since she didn't have kids (even adding that she wouldn't want her own kids around Tori).

Advertising

Tori tried to explain to the agent that different women have different shaped bodies (really, it's true!), and that she "does indeed have a larger butt than a lot of people, and that 95% of the things she wears ride up when she walks." The woman's retort was that a "normal bathing suit covers your entire butt."

The woman continued to body-shame Tori, telling her that her body is "too inappropriate" for children to be around because of her curves. She actually told Tori, "[T]here are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don't need to excite them." Holy moly, the audacity of this woman, to tell a woman her body isn't the right type for kids and male teens to be around.

Advertising

Tyler wrote, "Today my fiancée was told that she is less important than how men feel around her. That Tori is less important than a man's urges to be sexual towards her. . . This is how rape culture continues to grow."

He added, "I've never seen my fiancée embarrassed to the point where she can't even look her best friends in the face. I've never seen her cry like she did in our apartment today. Never seen her want to be isolated like that. All because some ignorant assholes think they can police the size and shape of her body."

Advertising

Okay, for the record, that's not even a thong bikini. Also, 2017 just called and invited the leasing agent to join us. It's terrible that women still have to put up with being shamed for what our bodies happens to look like. I'm tiny and even I can barely find a bathing suit that covers my whole ass.

Tyler's post was met with all kinds of support, though. Due to the nature of the subject, it went totally viral, garnering almost 18,000 shares and over 7,000 comments.

Advertising

Maybe next summer Tori could try harder not to have a body. That would probably be better for all those kids and teens, right?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.