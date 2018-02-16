This woman was rejected from a job for a horribly sexist reason.

It's 2018, so that must mean that sexism is finally over, right? Yay!
Wait, no. No it's not.
On Wednesday, Barcelona resident Carla Forcada shared this sexist response she received from a hiring manager after applying for a job as an account executive at PR agency called Impulsa Comunicación:
Hi Carla
Thanks for sending your CV…We are currently in the selection process but we are looking for a guy because the role requires to work with accounts such as Carglass and Coca-Cola… and believe me, they need a man to be able to deal with the day to day, the visits, knowledge of production, etc. But we will keep your professional history at hand in case we need any future help.
Thanks and good luck!
Ah yes, I forgot that only men know the ins-and-outs of Coca-Cola.
Forcada uploaded the screenshot of the email alongside a caption that read, "Unbelievable that there are still companies that do not support gender equality in the work environment."
Several men commented on the post, saying that maybe they wanted a man for the job because it requires hard physical labor. Forcada corrected each one by reminding them that she applied for a job in communication and advertising, and no physical labor would be required.
Nice try though, random dudes.
Coca-Cola Spain soon caught wind of the offensive email, and issued this statement on their official Twitter account:
The Coca-Cola company does not work with Impulse Communication and rejects such discriminatory responses. We have an inclusive, diverse and egalitarian recruitment policy. We regret to see our name related to this discriminatory and unfortunate response.
Carglass, the other company mentioned in the email, replied to Forcada's Tweet with this response:
Hello @forcada_carla we want to personally apologize to you and all the people who are offended by this message, NOSOTR is [offended] as well. We have already expressed our position to Impulse Communication. Our company promotes gender equality and acts like this do not represent us.
Pere Terés, director of Impulsa Comunicación, later told ABC that he apologized for Forcada on behalf of his company: "Apologies for the misunderstanding, I have personally spoken to this candidate," he said. "We have invited her [Forcada] in. We are a company of transparency with parity, but in no way is it acceptable under any circumstance for there to be any type of discrimination."
Yeah, we have a feeling that Carla may think twice before accepting any offer from a company who thinks Carglass is too inherently masculine for her lady-brain to handle.
Thanks, though.