This woman was rejected from a job for a horribly sexist reason.

It's 2018, so that must mean that sexism is finally over, right? Yay!

Wait, no. No it's not.

On Wednesday, Barcelona resident Carla Forcada shared this sexist response she received from a hiring manager after applying for a job as an account executive at PR agency called Impulsa Comunicación:

Hi Carla Thanks for sending your CV…We are currently in the selection process but we are looking for a guy because the role requires to work with accounts such as Carglass and Coca-Cola… and believe me, they need a man to be able to deal with the day to day, the visits, knowledge of production, etc. But we will keep your professional history at hand in case we need any future help. Thanks and good luck!

Ah yes, I forgot that only men know the ins-and-outs of Coca-Cola.

Forcada uploaded the screenshot of the email alongside a caption that read, "Unbelievable that there are still companies that do not support gender equality in the work environment."