Another day, another story of a woman being told what she can and cannot wear. Today, we have a college student who was allegedly kicked out of a gym for wearing a crop top.

Sarah Villafañe was working out at a student gym at the College of Charleston when a she says a staff member approached her and asked her to put on a different shirt. Villafañe told them she didn't have another shirt to change into, and continued on with her workout. That's when they asked her to leave.

She posted a photo of the outfit she was wearing to Facebook last week.

So I just got kicked out of the College of Charleston student gym for wearing this outfit. Like not allowed to work out.... Posted by Sarah Villafañe on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Villafañe wrote on Facebook:

So I just got kicked out of the College of Charleston student gym for wearing this outfit. Like not allowed to work out. Not allowed to because of THIS OUTFIT THAT I BOUGHT SPECIFICALLY TO WORK OUT IN. I've worn this same outfit all day. Went to 3 classes and spoke personally with each of my professors today and they didn't have a problem. But when I walked into the gym they asked me to put on a different shirt. Obviously I didn't bring an extra shirt to the gym and wasn't about to wear my flannel while working out. So I just said mhm ok and went about my work out pretty pissed off that they even asked me to change. Then, when I'm in the BACK CORNER of the gym doing abs on the floor, another staff member comes up and asks me to "put my shirt back on." I said "I have a shirt on." They say "no that's not a shirt. You have to wear a whole shirt" I say "how is this not a shirt?" And she says "You need full coverage. If you have a problem, we always have our boss here." I laughed and said "Alright bring him over here if he has a problem." A few minutes later while I'm doing more work outs on the floor, the "boss" comes up. He says "I'm gonna need you to put a shirt on." Again, I tell them "I am wearing a shirt." He says "I need you to put on a shirt or I'm gonna have to ask you to leave." I said "But I HAVE A SHIRT ON." He says "Are you gonna put a shirt on?" And I said "Well if this isn't a shirt... no. I'm not gonna put a shirt on." WTF COFC. I bought this outfit to work out in because it's COMFORTABLE. What is the issue? Why can't I work out in this outfit? Is my belly button distracting to the general 85% male demographic that your gym serves? I'm forced to leave, WHY? Honestly I'm so floored that I just got kicked out for this. DO BETTER COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON.

Villafañe later edited her post with an update. The gym clarified that it had kicked her out for "sanitary concerns," but she says they never made those concerns clear when they were, you know, kicking her out.

[EDIT:] The gym has since said that they kicked me out for "sanitary concerns." However, they never made those sanitary concerns clear when they asked me to change. They told me I need "more coverage" and nothing more. Not to mention, their website has no written dress code anyway. The dress code at the front of the gym simply says "Athletic wear must be worn." I would say that what I'm wearing (whether you believe it's a sports bra or a crop top) is completely normal and considered athletic wear.

What do you think? Was this out of line? Can't we just let ladies work out in whatever they want to work out in? Britney Spears works out in a bikini, for crying out loud!

