It's summer, and you know what that means: the women's clothing police are out in full force, bravely protecting the public from—gasp!—the sight of uncovered female shoulders, upper chests and legs.

In one of the first recorded slut shaming incidents of the summer (wahoo!), a woman named Hannah Pewee from Grand Rapids, Michigan, says she was asked to leave a local mall this past weekend because of her "inappropriate" attire. This is the outfit she was wearing (CHILDREN, AVERT YOUR EYES!):

Looks a lot like what most of us are probably wearing right now. Because it's summer. And those are summer clothes. Even though we'd rather be wearing this thankyouverymuch:

In the caption, Pewee explains what went down at Michigan's Woodland Mall. She wrote:

As many of you know, it is NINETY degrees outside today in West Michigan. Aka, really hot. So, of course, I decided to dress for the weather: shorts and a tank top. But apparently, how I was dressed (see photo below) was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of the Woodland Mall today.



Yup. Apparently some anonymous person reported me to MALL SECURITY for inappropriate dress and I was kicked out.



Never mind that within a one foot radius there were plenty of girls dressed just like me, since it's NINETY degrees outside. I am so angry right now I'm shaking. I felt so embarrassed I almost cried. All because a stranger didn't like how I dressed.



The Woodland Mall should be ashamed of themselves, as well as that anonymous complainer. It's my body, and it's hot outside! I'm not going to show up in jeans and a sweater, sorry. Don't like it? Look away! I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I'm out on the street. Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop.

Good on her for calling out the mall on their B.S. What did they expect her to wear on a ninety degree day? A PARKA???

Pewee's post has been shared over 7,000 times, wracking up thousands of "angry" and "wow" emojis. And everyone seems to agree that this mall's behavior was wayyyyy out-of-line. And it's the MALL that should be ashamed. Not her. Other people are pointing out that they themselves have gone to a mall while wearing summer clothes—and not gotten kicked out. There is no justice!!! Sad, just sad! Maybe someone was just jealous of her legs? And this person made an astute observation: She is wearing a DISNEY SHIRT, you guys. Literally. A Disney shirt. And it happens to be a Disney shirt with excellent advice for anyone dealing with BS (for example, getting kicked out of a mall for wearing SUMMER CLOTHES IN SUMMER). The advice is: Pretty much. Just keep swimming, and by "swimming" we mean, of course, standing up against slut-shamers by wearing whatever the hell we feel comfortable wearing. As long as it's not crocs and socks. There's limits, people.

