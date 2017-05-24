Advertising

Hey pervs of the internet, here are two things you should probably never do:

1. Send an unsolicited picture of your genitals.

2. Request nude pics from someone out of the blue.

Look, if you and a consenting party want to send pictures of your bits back and forth all day, go for it! But when the request comes out of no where, it is just plain ol' creepy.

One woman discovered the best possible way to deal with a gross dude who wouldn't stop hounding her for nudes. The prank went viral on Imgur, and you are going to want to steal her trick:

Yep, she just repeatedly sent this f*ck boy a picture of a loading screen over and over and over. And, unsurprisingly, he fell for it.

So simple. So evil. So genius.

