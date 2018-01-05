Woman comes up with ultimate prank to use on guys asking for nudes.

If ever some rando asks you for nudes (assuming they haven't already), here's a new trick to try. A woman on Twitter using the account name @saucynatt tweeted a screengrab of a prank she played on a guy who had the audacity to ask her to send him pictures of her naked body.
To explain the picture, she wrote, "im prankin this guy as if im sending nudes but in reality...im literally typing "Attachment: 1 Image." Nice one!
People on Twitter loved it, and some had suggestions of their own, like the forever download:
And the forever typing:
As well as the ol' "Photo Not Available."
But most of the replies to the tweet were just people commending her on her well-played joke.
Women, you are now armed with all sorts of awesome retorts to men who harass you with the "send nudes" demand. Go forth and be prepared to troll like a pro.