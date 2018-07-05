Woman puts condom on her leg to make a point about condoms and penis size.

Maybe she just has microfeet
Finally! Definitive proof that a foot can fit inside of a condom!
I mean, finally! Definitive proof that when a guy says he's too big for a condom, he's lying!
Zara Larsson, the Swedish singing sensation, took to Instagram to prove that her (presumably normal-sized) foot and lower leg fit inside of a condom. She captioned the image "To all the guys saying 'my dick is too big for condoms' TAKE A SEAT." (The Swedes have such a lovely way with the English language.)
That's right, take a seat, gents! Otherwise you're going to lose your balance while we forcefully put condoms over each of your calves to make our point: condoms stretch.
The image has gone viral, with tens of thousands of shares from women who maybe never thought to use a condom as a shoe, but suspected something was amiss when dudes bragged about their size.
On her blog, Larsson claimed she never intended to make a feminist statement:
"I merely meant it as a funny joke. Since then newspapers have been writing about what a feminist genius I am!... I don't see myself as some kind of holy Mother Mary of feminism. I am very well aware that there are many, many girls out there that are much better than me in so many ways and receive much too little attention."
You're right. But they're not better than you at putting condoms on their feet.