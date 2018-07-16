Woman responds to man's unwanted dick pic with unwanted dick pics. He goes nuts.

Samantha Mawdsley wrote a nice review of a restaurant on Facebook, which caught the attention of some guy named James, Metro reported. James was very keen to know more about Mawdsley's opinion, specifically regarding his penis .

Mawdsley posted her conversation with James in a Facebook album that explained why she engaged this guy.

On Twitter, Mawdsley shared that she got in trouble with Facebook for her "No more d*ck pics" album and a post regarding the photos. As of now, Mawdsley's Facebook is live but her album is not available.

Ugh, I'm back! FB banned me for my post about the #NoMoreDickPics post - explaining why sexual harassment is wrong. pic.twitter.com/MR6qNkG9i5 — Samantha Mawdsley ♛ (@Princess_Sassy) June 14, 2016

Regarding her personal obliteration of this creeper, Mawdsley told BBC, "I feel like Beyoncé. I've had messages from all over the world, including Germany, Netherlands and even Aruba."