Woman responds to man's unwanted dick pic with unwanted dick pics. He goes nuts.

Samantha Mawdsley wrote a nice review of a restaurant on Facebook, which caught the attention of some guy named James, Metro reported. James was very keen to know more about Mawdsley's opinion, specifically regarding his penis.
The complete stranger sent Mawdsley a dick pic over Facebook, with a note regarding her eyes.
Mawdsley responded in kind.
Mawdsley posted her conversation with James in a Facebook album that explained why she engaged this guy.
On Twitter, Mawdsley shared that she got in trouble with Facebook for her "No more d*ck pics" album and a post regarding the photos. As of now, Mawdsley's Facebook is live but her album is not available.
Regarding her personal obliteration of this creeper, Mawdsley told BBC, "I feel like Beyoncé. I've had messages from all over the world, including Germany, Netherlands and even Aruba."
"People have been saying 'You're my inspiration' and 'You've won the Internet.' I've also had guys also saying sorry on behalf of men. I'm so shocked."