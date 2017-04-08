Advertising

The sexist "get in the kitchen and make me a sandwich" trope is so played out that it's hard to believe anyone is still trying to crack that joke. It's even stranger to realize that some men—even while a woman is making them a sandwich—feel they have to push this particular button. It's like, dude, you're getting a sandwich; just keep your mouth shut until the food is on your plate.

Anyway, redditor vollkoemmenes, who apparently can't leave well enough alone, seems to have learned his lesson in this regard. "Called my wife a sandwich maker as she made my lunch for work," he wrote, posting photographic evidence of her sneaky, satisfying revenge for that casually sexist remark.

Considering she could have put a dead bug or something in there, I'd say this guy got off pretty easy—even if he's making his own sandwiches from now on.

