Woman shares the disturbing texts from her abusive ex-husband.

A woman who goes by the username krissykross on Imgur is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in hopes to help other people in similar situations recognize patterns of abuse.

Krissykross uploaded screenshots from her ex-husband, Adam, on the photo-sharing website to show what tactics he used to intimidate, bully and silence her into staying with him.

Warning: these texts may be disturbing to some.

KrissyKross noted in the post that Adam would text her long strings of questions and accusations while she was at work, where she was not allowed to use her phone.

Krissy writes:

Tony was a coworker. I knew when he clocked off because it was when I was clocking on. Fella helped me change my tire one time and I was suddenly banging him (apparently.)

Krissy said that she slept over a female coworkers house that night.