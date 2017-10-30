Woman skewers the way we talk about sexual assault with brilliantly simple analogy.

Sexually assaulting someone should be unforgivable and inexcusable. However, a slew of prominent cisgender men recently accused of sexual misconduct have denied the allegations by making excuses, including Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein. By doing this, they are saying that their actions are excusable and that sexual misconduct is no big deal.

For those who also fail to see just how bad sexual violence really is, Kate Harding, co-editor of the book Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance, and Revolution in Trump's America, started a Twitter thread commenting on the topic. In the thread, Harding compares sexual predators to those who have stabbed people.

“I am sorry for all the times I stabbed men, just a little, in my previous workplace. After years of counseling, I stopped stabbing men.” — Kate Harding (@KateHarding) October 28, 2017

“I am sorry for all the times I stabbed men, just a little, in my previous workplace. After years of counseling, I stopped stabbing men,” she tweeted, in quotation marks. Harding's tweet is a clear analogy for when sexual predators make excuses for their misconduct. The statement is a ridiculous way for a person who has stabbed someone to defend their actions–so why, when assaulters say the same thing about mistreating women and other victims, does society forgive them and allow them to continue to work? (For example, Woody Allen's career has not suffered despite allegations of sexually abusing his adoptive daughter 25 years ago.)