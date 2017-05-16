Author, activist, and social worker Feminista Jones came out will a surprisingly obvious, remarkably effective way to troll dudes.
That's right: simply accept compliments. In a world of catcalling and negging, men don't know how to react when a woman says, "Yeah, I agree that my ass looks fine today."
Men, who don't (as often) have to deal with Men retracting compliments when they agree with them, are really upset in my mentions 😂😂😂— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017
Nothing weirds dudes out more than accepting their compliments...it catches them off guard, as if women are not supposed to like themselves.
Also an interesting observation is how many assume that a woman wouldn't say Thank You when agreeing with them. Lol— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017
They even complain when you say "Thanks" with a straight face instead of "Thank you" with frilly giggles and fake blushed 😂😂😂😂— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017
I've had SEVERAL men tell me they found "thanks" an offensive reply to a compliment given to a woman 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017
I see it every day because that's my usual response.— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017
"Thanks" and keep walking. I get yelled at. Cursed at. "That's all you gonna say?"
"It's not a new idea, but in my own experience when [a man] complimented me and I say, 'I agree,' they get upset," Jones told BuzzFeed. "It’s the idea that they bestow the compliment on you, and you’re not supposed to be aware of it."
Women shared screenshots of times they put Jones's strategy to the test.
@FeministaJones Works every time pic.twitter.com/uUWMAnCtGv— 🐈 (@afrawlmiau) May 12, 2017
@FeministaJones old but still relevant pic.twitter.com/PFim8UAXQN— alex (@girls0nfilm) May 12, 2017
A lot of men just really don't know what to do when a woman expresses confidence or agency.
@FeministaJones This dude, trying to talk to me at a bus station last summer: "You're very pretty."— Michelle Obama Jr. (@MonaFeesa) May 12, 2017
Me: "I know. Thanks."
Him: pic.twitter.com/LDFsDvkizP
@FeministaJones EVERYTIME!— ☀️ Chanel Strangé ☀️ (@CocoBelleChanel) May 12, 2017
DUDE: You look nice today.
ME: Thank you! I completely agree...
DUDE: pic.twitter.com/zDc9Ez6xMw
@FeministaJones LOL one of my fave past times since college:— Awake Black Woman (@AwakeBlackWoman) May 12, 2017
Dude: "You're beautiful"
Me: "I know."
Dude: "!!! ugly bitch"
Like, I have a mirror lol byee
Many men act confused, or even angry.
@Tommypol191 @FeministaJones In our experience when you agree with a guy's compliment he often retracts it & calls us arrogant.— Abbi Cranky (@OCDcrankypants) May 13, 2017
@FeministaJones just tried this. *poof* just like that, he stopped messaging.👌🏿— Awur.Majak (@AwurMajak1) May 13, 2017
Ill always remember when I was 12 and my guy told me I was smart and I said 'thanks I know' and he goes "Ew youre so cocky" https://t.co/F6dyXawA79— marion (@maukegi) May 13, 2017
Random: you're so beautiful— Janine_J (@janine_j) May 13, 2017
You: yes, I know. Thank you
Random: *throws a tantrum*
Every damn time. https://t.co/eekQ3zFuY2
Jones explains that while confidence is celebrated in men, it's viewed as vain or conceited in women.
What if Leia was first to say "I know" when Han said "I love you," huh?
"Why are people so bothered by someone having self-confidence and self-love?" Jones added. "We have a culture that says it’s 'rude' — we obligate people to be appreciative of a compliment."