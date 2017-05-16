Advertising

Author, activist, and social worker Feminista Jones came out will a surprisingly obvious, remarkably effective way to troll dudes.

That's right: simply accept compliments. In a world of catcalling and negging, men don't know how to react when a woman says, "Yeah, I agree that my ass looks fine today."

Nothing weirds dudes out more than accepting their compliments...it catches them off guard, as if women are not supposed to like themselves.

"It's not a new idea, but in my own experience when [a man] complimented me and I say, 'I agree,' they get upset," Jones told BuzzFeed. "It’s the idea that they bestow the compliment on you, and you’re not supposed to be aware of it."

Women shared screenshots of times they put Jones's strategy to the test.

A lot of men just really don't know what to do when a woman expresses confidence or agency.

Many men act confused, or even angry.

Jones explains that while confidence is celebrated in men, it's viewed as vain or conceited in women.

What if Leia was first to say "I know" when Han said "I love you," huh?

"Why are people so bothered by someone having self-confidence and self-love?" Jones added. "We have a culture that says it’s 'rude' — we obligate people to be appreciative of a compliment."

