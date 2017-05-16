Advertising

Author, activist, and social worker Feminista Jones came out will a surprisingly obvious, remarkably effective way to troll dudes.

Piss a man off today: Tell him you agree with his compliment of you. — TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 12, 2017

That's right: simply accept compliments. In a world of catcalling and negging, men don't know how to react when a woman says, "Yeah, I agree that my ass looks fine today."

Men, who don't (as often) have to deal with Men retracting compliments when they agree with them, are really upset in my mentions 😂😂😂 — TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017

Nothing weirds dudes out more than accepting their compliments...it catches them off guard, as if women are not supposed to like themselves.

Also an interesting observation is how many assume that a woman wouldn't say Thank You when agreeing with them. Lol — TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017

They even complain when you say "Thanks" with a straight face instead of "Thank you" with frilly giggles and fake blushed 😂😂😂😂 — TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017

I've had SEVERAL men tell me they found "thanks" an offensive reply to a compliment given to a woman 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017

I see it every day because that's my usual response.



"Thanks" and keep walking. I get yelled at. Cursed at. "That's all you gonna say?" — TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017

"It's not a new idea, but in my own experience when [a man] complimented me and I say, 'I agree,' they get upset," Jones told BuzzFeed. "It’s the idea that they bestow the compliment on you, and you’re not supposed to be aware of it."

Women shared screenshots of times they put Jones's strategy to the test.

A lot of men just really don't know what to do when a woman expresses confidence or agency.

@FeministaJones This dude, trying to talk to me at a bus station last summer: "You're very pretty."



Me: "I know. Thanks."



Him: pic.twitter.com/LDFsDvkizP — Michelle Obama Jr. (@MonaFeesa) May 12, 2017

@FeministaJones EVERYTIME!

DUDE: You look nice today.

ME: Thank you! I completely agree...

DUDE: pic.twitter.com/zDc9Ez6xMw — ☀️ Chanel Strangé ☀️ (@CocoBelleChanel) May 12, 2017

@FeministaJones LOL one of my fave past times since college:

Dude: "You're beautiful"

Me: "I know."

Dude: "!!! ugly bitch"

Like, I have a mirror lol byee — Awake Black Woman (@AwakeBlackWoman) May 12, 2017

Many men act confused, or even angry.

@Tommypol191 @FeministaJones In our experience when you agree with a guy's compliment he often retracts it & calls us arrogant. — Abbi Cranky (@OCDcrankypants) May 13, 2017

@FeministaJones just tried this. *poof* just like that, he stopped messaging.👌🏿 — Awur.Majak (@AwurMajak1) May 13, 2017

Ill always remember when I was 12 and my guy told me I was smart and I said 'thanks I know' and he goes "Ew youre so cocky" https://t.co/F6dyXawA79 — marion (@maukegi) May 13, 2017

Random: you're so beautiful



You: yes, I know. Thank you



Random: *throws a tantrum*



Every damn time. https://t.co/eekQ3zFuY2 — Janine_J (@janine_j) May 13, 2017

Jones explains that while confidence is celebrated in men, it's viewed as vain or conceited in women.

I think confidence in men is celebrated more than it is in women. Beauty industry relies denying women esteem https://t.co/wGSwJ6FcHX — TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 16, 2017

What if Leia was first to say "I know" when Han said "I love you," huh?

"Why are people so bothered by someone having self-confidence and self-love?" Jones added. "We have a culture that says it’s 'rude' — we obligate people to be appreciative of a compliment."

