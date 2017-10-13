Advertising

McGowan, who has been instrumental in taking down sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, was temporarily suspended after criticizing him in several tweets. On Thursday, Twitter released a statement saying that McGowan was suspended for "violating the Twitter rules" by sharing someone's private phone number. Not everyone bought that reasoning, but McGowan's account was reinstated.

when will nuclear war violate your terms of service? https://t.co/72FiiyoZ59 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

Now celebrities, athletes and activists are logging off of Twitter for a day in "protest of women’s voices being silenced." According to the New York Times, the idea for the boycott was raised by software engineer Kelly Ellis:

#WomenBoycottTwitter Friday, October 13th. In solidarity w @rosemcgowan and all the victims of hate and harassment Twitter fails to support. https://t.co/G0my9EyKpQ — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) October 12, 2017

Among those protesting are model Chrissy Teigen, actress Alyssa Milano, comedian Kathy Griffin.

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017

Also, any men who wish to show their support for .@rosemcgowan and all the other victims please join #WomenBoycottTwitter #boycotttwitter — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 13, 2017

Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017

We stand with all women who have been silenced for standing up to sexual harassment. We will not be quiet. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/GNCzXfjVb3 — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) October 13, 2017

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

But women are not alone in this fight.

Mark Ruffalo, Terry Crews and Michael Ian Black are just a few of several men who are also boycotting Twitter on Friday.

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

I stand with the women. No more tweets for me too.#WomenBoycottTwitter — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 13, 2017

I'm following the lead of women I respect and admire. Going off in 55 minutes. #WomenBoycottTwitter https://t.co/cqJuEDv8YI — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 13, 2017

See you all again on Saturday. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) October 13, 2017

Racism, misogyny, war on poor, war on press, possibly actual war, some good puns.



Now u don't NEED Friday twitter.#WomenBoycottTwitter — Joss Whedon (@joss) October 13, 2017

We all have a responsibility to support the voices of good and silence the voices of evil. @Twitter needs to do better. #womenboycottwitter pic.twitter.com/caghsB4pI6 — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) October 13, 2017

However, not everyone agrees with the boycott.

Many find it to be ironic at best, and believe that women's voices should be amplified, not silenced.

I'm not down with #WomenBoycottTwitter, because we've ONLY JUST started to find our voice. Men - want to help? Don't speak for us. Amplify. — deathbysuzy🖤 (@deathbysuzy) October 13, 2017

As a sexual abuse survivor, I will not boycott twitter as I refuse to be silenced.



We must keep speaking.



#WomenBoycottTwitter — KP (@krisp__y) October 13, 2017

I’m not going to silence my voice voluntarily when many other women have had theirs silenced forcibly. #WomenBoycottTwitter — 🦇 T O R E 🎃 (@ohmoonbone) October 13, 2017

Instead of #womenboycottwitter why don't we bombard twitter. Give it hell. Get all up in it's face. Make some noise. Be brave. Fuck shit up. — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 13, 2017

So in a world where women are silenced, you want to protest by voluntarily silencing YOURSELF? Um. Yeah. Nah. #womenboycottwitter — Morven Christie (@morvenchristie) October 13, 2017

Many others are choosing not to boycott Twitter because women of color, queer people, and other marginilized people have been abused and silenced on the social media platform for years and nothing has been done about it. People have pointed out that it is problematic that this issue is only gaining attention now that majority famous, majority white women are leading the charge.

Funny how you lot weren’t wanting #womenboycottwitter when WOC or fat women get death threats and doxxed then get suspended for retaliating — Pumpkin Spice Lottie (@Lottie_Lamour) October 13, 2017

Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven't received support on similar issues. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017

Honestly I think it is pretty fucked up that WOC have been dealing with the bullshit of Twitter for years but NOW we're supposed to boycott? — Erin Cline 🎃👻 (@ErngenC) October 13, 2017

I fully support McGowan but where were all the white women when I was being doxxed by nazis? Where are you for Jemele? https://t.co/nt2TmHhuNE — Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) October 13, 2017

We all protest in our own way and I respect that. Me? I feel as a Black woman/WoC, we've been silenced enough... — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) October 13, 2017

