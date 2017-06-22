Advertising

Online dating is truly a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you can meet hundreds of single people without ever getting out of bed or putting on a stitch of makeup. On the other, you are definitely bound to get more than a few creeps sliding into your messages while mindlessly swiping for hours on end.

giphy

But what should you do if you encounter a total asshat on Tinder? Well, you could ignore them. Or you could unmatch with them. Or you can do what these 18 badass women did and handedly own these creeps then submit the receipts to the 'Bye Felipe' Instagram account. 'Bye Felipe' is an account with over 429,000 followers that is devoted to "calling out dudes who turn hostile when rejected or ignored." At this point, it is basically a museum of butthurt men with masculinity more fragile than a Faberge egg.

Advertising

Here are 18 of the most hilarious and most brutal comebacks women had for awful dudes on Tinder.

1.

WAY more excited to see your duck. // If you're in Minnesota, I'll be speaking tomorrow at St. Cloud State University on fighting back against sexist harassment online. Link to event in the bio. ✌️ A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Mar 30, 2016 at 10:00am PDT

2.

Bye. I'm dead. ⚰😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Mar 17, 2016 at 11:33pm PDT

3.

The new episode of the Bye Felipe podcast is live featuring the lovely and hilarious @losannelise. Link in the bio. ✨✨✨ A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Apr 28, 2016 at 10:39am PDT

4.

He used proper grammar, was praised, and then insulted her❓❔〽️ // Also, listen to episodes 4 & 5 of the Bye Felipe Podcast on iTunes now! Link in the bio. A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Mar 2, 2016 at 10:55am PST

Advertising

5.

👋*mic drop* #byefelipe🎤 A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Oct 11, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

6.

When you get a dick pic just send him your sword pic. #byefelipe A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on May 31, 2016 at 11:07am PDT

7.

"I met this guy this weekend. I didn't reply to one of his messages. This is what happened after." As if you're a Beverly Hills lawyer like me. 😂😂😂 A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Jan 28, 2016 at 4:53pm PST

8.

Flaccid personality #byefelipe A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Nov 28, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

Advertising

9.

💧💧💧💧💧🚿 Water for that burn A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:26pm PST

10.

SO CLOSE! Also, do you know how often I wash my bra? A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Nov 30, 2016 at 8:47pm PST

11.

🥔🥔🥔🥔🥔🥔 A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

12.

No take backs 🔪🤗 Thanks @raye_kynna A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:09am PST

Advertising

13.

Sorry, dude A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

14.

🌹🌹🌹Romance A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

15.

Hope you all played April Fools on some idiots today. #byefelipe A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

16.

Bobby is not the brightest 💡. #ByeFelipe A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Nov 19, 2015 at 10:05am PST

Advertising

17.

Weiner slicer in action for unsolicited dick pics. It works! A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Sep 25, 2015 at 10:21am PDT

18.

Hey Chin, there's a Tinder dude hollering at you. Want to go to his place? Chin: nope. #BYEFELIPE A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on Jul 28, 2015 at 8:09am PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.