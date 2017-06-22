Advertising

Online dating is truly a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you can meet hundreds of single people without ever getting out of bed or putting on a stitch of makeup. On the other, you are definitely bound to get more than a few creeps sliding into your messages while mindlessly swiping for hours on end.

But what should you do if you encounter a total asshat on Tinder? Well, you could ignore them. Or you could unmatch with them. Or you can do what these 18 badass women did and handedly own these creeps then submit the receipts to the 'Bye Felipe' Instagram account. 'Bye Felipe' is an account with over 429,000 followers that is devoted to "calling out dudes who turn hostile when rejected or ignored." At this point, it is basically a museum of butthurt men with masculinity more fragile than a Faberge egg.

Here are 18 of the most hilarious and most brutal comebacks women had for awful dudes on Tinder.

1.

2.

Bye. I'm dead. ⚰😂😂😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

3.

4.

5.

👋*mic drop* #byefelipe🎤

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

6.

When you get a dick pic just send him your sword pic. #byefelipe

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

7.

8.

Flaccid personality #byefelipe

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

9.

💧💧💧💧💧🚿 Water for that burn

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

10.

SO CLOSE! Also, do you know how often I wash my bra?

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

11.

🥔🥔🥔🥔🥔🥔

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

12.

No take backs 🔪🤗 Thanks @raye_kynna

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

13.

Sorry, dude

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

14.

🌹🌹🌹Romance

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

15.

Hope you all played April Fools on some idiots today. #byefelipe

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

16.

Bobby is not the brightest 💡. #ByeFelipe

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

17.

Weiner slicer in action for unsolicited dick pics. It works!

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

18.

Hey Chin, there's a Tinder dude hollering at you. Want to go to his place? Chin: nope. #BYEFELIPE

A post shared by Bye Felipe 👋 (@byefelipe) on

