Advertising

Someone recently posed this question to the women of Reddit: what was the worst thing a man has ever told you in an attempt to hit on/flirt with you? As you can imagine, women delivered, with tales of creepiness and tactlessness that are as disgusting as they are unsurprising. Because MEN, amiright ladies?????

Get ready for your eyes to roll right out of your head. But hold on to them, because you might need to throw them at the next man who tries some shit like this:

He stole the crutches I needed due to a dislocated kneecap and told me "well you can't run away from me now"

Advertising

Once when I was very visibly pregnant a man commented on how nice my ass looked, and asked for my number. I told him I was married. He said what a lucky guy my husband was, THEN he pointed to my stomach and said that could have been mine. It was the creepiest thing. Not to mention I was walking with my 4 and 6 yr old daughters at the time.

"I've never fucked a redhead before." -guy who did not fuck me.

Advertising

I mean to be fair this guy had some weird fetishes as I later found out but: "I know we don't know each other well so let's play a little game! Imagine I'm a tiny man that lives in your shoe. Tell me what I'd do. Go!"

A guy told me he was done going out with attractive women and now just wanted to date someone nice instead. Thanks buddy.

Advertising

I had a guy tell me he worked for the county CIA. Pretty sure that's not a thing. EDIT: The following week he tried to convince me he was besties with the local sheriff. In reality he's retired and does nothing but play golf and drink beer. My mom is close with his WIFE. Oops.

"Do you have rape fantasies?" I wanted to get help with a class and I thought he was going to help me catch up. He immediately hit me with this line. I made an excuse, stood up, and bolted.

Advertising

"If it weren't for your belly you'd be Smokin' hot!"

Asked a bartender I work with that question a few years back. She had a kid and was single, and a guy asked her if he could "eat her out while rubbing Shea butter over her stretch marks". So probably that.

Advertising

He said he doesn't mind providing for me in exchange for companionship. I told him I was dating someone and still tried to convince me that he'd be a better option. Dude, I'm just waiting for my bus I don't need your money.

11. vodka_berry95 (stay through the end):

"I can eat a whole pencil. Except the metal part." Seventh grade was wild Edit: thanks for 2k likes, this is the most attention any of my replies have ever gotten. So, because of that, I looked him up on facebook. I can't even make this shit up.. He worked at a local wood working factory for a while and now lives in North Carolina

Advertising

He wrote a love letter/poem to me that included the phrase "Let thy juices secrete".

When I was on holiday a man was hitting on me and told me he could sense that my plane I was getting home the next day would crash, and I should stay there with him.

"You know, I can't decide who you look more like: a blow up japanese sex doll or a sexy version of sid from ice age"

Advertising

We met on tinder. Our first date, he picks me up in his car and as he's pulling out of the lot, makes a joke about raping and murdering me.

"I would suck your dads dick just to get a taste of the recipe" what do you say to that????

"You could be so beautiful" Could?

Advertising

He told me that we were destined to be together because in several previous lifetimes we'd been teen lesbian lovers in an alternate universe where anime was real. He insisted on calling me by my "true name" (the name of some shitty anime character he liked) and he would even "correct" my school papers with the "true name." He had a notebook full of stories and drawings about our future life together, and he'd picked out names for our children and designed my wedding dress. This was all after we'd talked to each other casually a few times in class...

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.