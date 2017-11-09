Women are posing naked for Instagram wearing only glitter. It's for a good reason.

Roseanna Mae, from Brisbane, Australia, is the founder of the #positivelyglittered project, which she describes as "basically a bunch of normal, everyday girls" getting together to celebrate their bodies "as they are."

What does that look like? Nudity. And glitter. Lots, and lots, of glitter.

Day 12 on this account and we've already had a post removed. We are here to spread positivity and bring women up. Please respect that. So here is another classic from that time we went to green pastures! 📸 by @jillkerswillphoto tap for tags. It's censored for your precious eyes A post shared by Positively Glittered (@positivelyglittered) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

A big goal of the project is to combat the social taboos surrounding nudity, especially female nudity. And also to celebrate women with "diverse" body sizes and shapes. It is about "helping each other to see the beauty in all of us," Mae told Mashable.

So what's up with the glitter tho? Well, "we cover ourselves in glitter because glitter is so striking, beautiful, and really gets the girls wanting to be involved," Mae told Mashable. "It is a way to be naked, without being entirely naked."