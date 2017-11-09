Women are posing naked for Instagram wearing only glitter. It's for a good reason.

Roseanna Mae, from Brisbane, Australia, is the founder of the #positivelyglittered project, which she describes as "basically a bunch of normal, everyday girls" getting together to celebrate their bodies "as they are."
What does that look like? Nudity. And glitter. Lots, and lots, of glitter.
A big goal of the project is to combat the social taboos surrounding nudity, especially female nudity. And also to celebrate women with "diverse" body sizes and shapes. It is about "helping each other to see the beauty in all of us," Mae told Mashable.
So what's up with the glitter tho? Well, "we cover ourselves in glitter because glitter is so striking, beautiful, and really gets the girls wanting to be involved," Mae told Mashable. "It is a way to be naked, without being entirely naked."
I mean who DOESN'T love glitter (the arts & crafts item, not the movie starring Mariah Carey, which some people don't love)???
The glitter helps with some legality issues as well. "There is absolutely nothing offensive about a female nipple or pubic hair, and yet we have to make sure it's unseen," says Mae. "Even then, theres a slight fear that the photos will be removed (and they've been known to) due to nudity."
Mae and her glitter cohorts hold their shoots in public, in part because they want to destigmatize nudity, and they invite any women to join (you have to DM them to find out about dates and locations, they don't post it publicly for obvious reasons.) "It is such a liberating experience for those involved, and its about showing real people, with real bodies," she said.
Not everyone is a fan of the body positivity trend. But sign me the f**k UP. As someone who spent much of my youth feeling badly about my body, I'm more than ready to ride this wave of body positivity into a future filled with self-acceptance and carbs. AND GLITTER (once again referring to the shimmering particles, not the movie.)