First it was the overpriced pink razors. Then came the Bic's "Pens for Her." And just when you thought gendered products couldn't get more ridiculous or condescending, a Czech company called Aurosa just released the first "beer for her."

Oh yeah, and it's pink.

What happens if a man drinks it? WILL HE DIE? giphy

The company has launched the "premium lifestyle" beer that comes in Instagram-worthy delicate pink-and-grey marble bottles small enough for frail lady hands. The brand’s founder Marina Smirova says that the beer is a "representation of a woman’s strength and a girl’s tenderness"— which may have been the weirdest sentence I've ever read.

Clearly, Aurosa just wanted to jump on the "female empowerment" bandwagon, using hollow and vague "female-centric" marketing to make money off of women consumers. Often times products marketed toward women cost more than the same product marketed toward men. (It's unclear what the price of this pink beer will be.)

The beer's marketing is aggressively feminine with the company's Instagram comprising of a few pictures of the beer amongst a sea of photos of dresses, flowers, and lots of "millennial pink."

#beerforher #beerforwomen #premium #aurosa A post shared by Aurosa (@aurosa_official) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

"Oh look, butterflies happened to have landed on my beer!"

At the @beatarajska exclusive preview with @innexshowroom 🌹#AurosaDecor A post shared by Aurosa (@aurosa_official) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

"I only read pink books about clothes!"

Our book stack couldnt look better with Aurosa gracing the top! #interioressentials #aurosaisstyle #bookstack A post shared by Aurosa (@aurosa_official) on Apr 5, 2016 at 5:07am PDT

Yeah, we are definitely getting some mixed messages here, Aurosa.

Every women should be #pretty #strong #beerforher #aurosa #beer #pivo #fashion #trendy #elegant A post shared by Aurosa (@aurosa_official) on Jan 14, 2016 at 8:04am PST

Like clockwork, Twitter slammed Aurosa for its sexist product.

Honestly, the only #BeerForHer I'd be interested in is one where women don't get blamed for what happens to them once they've drunk it — Jess Devonport (@neverjessie) July 20, 2017

Wait...All this time I've been drinking (& enjoying-gasp!) beer FOR MEN??? #beerforher https://t.co/6Fh2SN6jPg — Jennifer Barrett (@JBarrettNYC) July 20, 2017

"Beer has no gender" says the company that refers to their ludicrous product with female pronouns. #beerforher https://t.co/OUqpPD5E6g — Suzy (@lincolnpubgeek) July 20, 2017

This #beerforher malarkey mocks every woman struggling in this industry. We don't need patronising, Aurosa. — Suzy (@lincolnpubgeek) July 20, 2017

Melissa Cole, an award winning beer expert—who just happens to be a woman—was outraged at the feminized beer.

FUCK THIS SHIT! It's name its every fucking thing - utter rage — Melissa Cole (@MelissaCole) July 12, 2017

She encouraged women to share pictures of their favorite non-gender specific beers, a.k.a. beer.

This latest attempt at 'beer for women' has hashtag #beerforher feel free to flood it with pictures of, you know, just beer! #noabuseplease pic.twitter.com/VxgyqYHyva — Melissa Cole (@MelissaCole) July 12, 2017

We have over 500 beers for him and her..

No sexism required to enjoy any of them #beerforher pic.twitter.com/VHSOxOAtcG — Otters Tears Beer Co (@otterstears) July 13, 2017

Aurosa is posting the following response to the negative comments about the beer on their Instagram page:

"We really value your opinion and wanted to thank you for sharing it. Our goal is to create a beautiful product in order to support women's femininity and elegance. If you don't like it, we are truly sorry to not have you on our side, however we remain truthful to our product. Aurosa was not [intended] to offend anyone's views or feelings. Thank you for being a part of the discussion."

Now that you've read this entire article, go crack open one of those "man" beers. You deserve it.

