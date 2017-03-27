"On Sunday, United Airlines refused to let two young girls board a flight because they were wearing leggings, which apparently violates the company's dress code. Outrage poured from the feeds of hundreds of angry tweeters, including celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Patricia Arquette, but also started an important conversation about the sexualization of girls' clothing from an early age.
It all started when writer Dana Schwartz of The Observer posed the question, "Ladies, when was the first time you were made to feel embarrassed and sexualized for what you wore?"
After Schwartz shared her story, women started posting their own experiences.
Soon the hashtag #StopShamingGirls was born, and women from all over the web recounted the times they were made to feel humiliated for what they wore before they were even old enough to understand why they were being shamed.
Many of the stories had to do with publicly shaming and embarrassing girls.
In some stories, girls had to miss school because of things as trivial as short skirts and spaghetti straps.
Schwartz also pointed out the sexist double standard when it comes to dress codes.
On Monday, United released a statement explaining that the girls in question were classified as "pass riders"— passengers who get heavily discounted or completely free airline tickets because they are relatives or friends of United employees. These passengers are held to a higher standard of appearance and must adhere to the company dress code. Regular passengers are allowed to wear leggings on their flight.