"On Sunday, United Airlines refused to let two young girls board a flight because they were wearing leggings, which apparently violates the company's dress code. Outrage poured from the feeds of hundreds of angry tweeters, including celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Patricia Arquette, but also started an important conversation about the sexualization of girls' clothing from an early age.

It all started when writer Dana Schwartz of The Observer posed the question, "Ladies, when was the first time you were made to feel embarrassed and sexualized for what you wore?"

Ladies, when was the first time you were made to feel embarrassed and sexualized for what you wore? I was in 5th grade, shorts too short. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 26, 2017

It was the 2nd to last day of school. HOT out. I was a beanpole, everything was short on me. They made me call my mom to bring pants. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 26, 2017

After Schwartz shared her story, women started posting their own experiences.

in HS, my school outlawed white pants b/c of "everything on display" (this was 2006, so still in fashion). — Samantha (@sallem5) March 26, 2017

3rd grade. My pants were too tight & I had to tie a sweater around my waist — shark fists (@_toobs) March 26, 2017

Age 10, end-of-year dance recital, they measured us at the beginning of the year & refused to let us wear bras for dance — TofuForBrains (@TofuForBrains) March 26, 2017

@DanaSchwartzzz I live in FL. It gets SO HOT outside. I can't even count the # of times my shorts were "too short" or straps were "too thin" — Moriah Maney (@moriahmaney) March 26, 2017

4th grade, a teacher told me i should wear leggings with my dress because it was "overly revealing for plump people to wear dresses" https://t.co/lEA5EYiHxC — lizzie (@thelizzieh) March 26, 2017

3rd grade-my SKORT (#tbt) was too short. Pointed out it was the same length as the other girls' but was told my long legs made a difference. https://t.co/VdlpGVmY4g — Savannah Grace (@Tornado_ofRoses) March 26, 2017

Soon the hashtag #StopShamingGirls was born, and women from all over the web recounted the times they were made to feel humiliated for what they wore before they were even old enough to understand why they were being shamed.

First time? Probably dad telling me my school dance outfit made me look too "available" #StopShamingGirls [1/2] — Katie M (@ktmar20) March 27, 2017

My daughter was sent home from school for wearing an ankle length sundress that had thin straps when she was 6 years old. #StopShamingGirls — Erin Houde (@erinjulielynn) March 27, 2017

I was banned from a school dance because I wore a strapless long dress with a shawl over my shoulders. #StopShamingGirls cc: @DanaSchwartzzz — Sabrina M. (@c0Sabrina) March 27, 2017

Many of the stories had to do with publicly shaming and embarrassing girls.

In my HS girls had to wear oversized t-shirts that said "I violated the dress code" if tank tops/leggings/etc. were deemed "inappropriate" https://t.co/DC7KB4pnQ4 — Laura Wagner (@laurawags) March 26, 2017

1st grade. My look was sparkly leggings and a tshirt. Teacher made me put on an adult's polo from the nurses office to cover my butt. https://t.co/hcrSq9uGRK — boot cut genes (@ATXnicci) March 26, 2017

Age 7. Not allowed to wear bike shorts b/c they're too tight. Told not to wear red nail polish because "streetwalkers" do. — Sarah Van B (@realsarahvanb) March 26, 2017

In some stories, girls had to miss school because of things as trivial as short skirts and spaghetti straps.

6th grade. My skirt was too short. My teacher called me frog legs and sent me home. — RealMarjo (@RealMarjo) March 26, 2017

Yep. My 5th grade teacher lined us up in the hall and made us measure our shorts every day before class. We couldn't enter if we failed. https://t.co/1nslDonQto — Melissa Hubbard (@melissa_hubbard) March 26, 2017

Schwartz also pointed out the sexist double standard when it comes to dress codes.

"But dress codes apply to boys too!" Men, did you feel shame for breaking dress code? For women, it becomes a character indictment. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 26, 2017

If boys in school are staring at girls in shorts, teachers should be taking the boys aside and talking to them, not humiliating the girls. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 26, 2017

On Monday, United released a statement explaining that the girls in question were classified as "pass riders"— passengers who get heavily discounted or completely free airline tickets because they are relatives or friends of United employees. These passengers are held to a higher standard of appearance and must adhere to the company dress code. Regular passengers are allowed to wear leggings on their flight.

