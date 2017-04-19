Advertising

Despite making up nearly half the workforce, women still have to deal with a fair share of BS when it comes to their careers. Though ladies in nearly all fields have to deal with some sexism in some form, women writers rallied on Twitter to share their particular stories about being belittled, underestimated and scrutinized in ways that men writers are not.

It all started when Joanne Harris, the author of Chocolat, started a conversation with her followers about how many writers she knows who have given up because it was too hard to take the constant rejection.

One woman chimed in to say she gave up writing because it was hard to balance raising a family with her career. That is when Harris argued that it is possible to be a mother and writer at the same time.

That's why writers keep their day jobs. I wrote CHOCOLAT while teaching fulltime, with a 4-year-old. It can be done. https://t.co/4WIzByEyee — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 17, 2017

Like clockwork, a man got defensive and tweeted at Harris to tell her that men also "sacrifice interests for family."

Harris had the best answer for him:

I'm sure some of them do. But women writers have always been under far more pressure to justify their desire to write. https://t.co/gO9DHGfBLy — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 17, 2017

I don't know of any male writer who has been criticized for neglecting his family life, or told he's being selfish for wanting to write. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 17, 2017

However, I've heard many women writers criticized for the same thing, or being asked how they "juggle" their writing time and their family. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 17, 2017

Yes, men sometimes make sacrifices, but let's not pretend society really expects them to in the way it expects women to put family first. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 17, 2017

And thus, the #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear hashtag was born.

Perhaps we need a hashtag: #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 17, 2017

Harris started the conversation by tweeting about some of her own experiences.

Premiere of CHOCOLAT. Famous (male) author pushes past me without a glance to congratulate my (male) publisher. #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 17, 2017

From a quite famous (male) presenter: "You can't come in here. I'm about to interview an author." #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 17, 2017

"Did you base the male character on your husband?" (And yes, I've had ALL these, more times than I can count.) #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 17, 2017

Soon, women writers flooded Twitter with stories of the sexist encounters they regularly deal with.

"Women just write about emotions. Men write about ideas." #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Racheline Maltese (@racheline_m) April 17, 2017

#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear

"I wish I could just stay home and write"

I work, have two kids, & my house has yet to be condemned- I MAKE time — Meredith Ireland (@MeredithIreland) April 18, 2017

"He'll never admit it but my son/husband read one of your books and he ACTUALLY liked it!"#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) April 18, 2017

"You write horror? I'm surprised, considering how unfeminist it ALL is." #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Dee Emm Elms (@d_m_elms) April 19, 2017

#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear



Me: So my book...

Interviewer: How do you balance your work, family and writing?

Me: So my book... — Mimi Thebo (@MimiThebo) April 19, 2017

"I don't read many female authors. I only read [literally any genre but romance, regardless of the fact that women write in every genre]." — 🏳️‍🌈Jenny Trout (@Jenny_Trout) April 17, 2017

"Have you thought about using initials instead of your first name to broaden your audience?" #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Amanda Sledz (@transporbation) April 18, 2017

"So, is it a real book or is it like, a Harlequin?" #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — 🏳️‍🌈Jenny Trout (@Jenny_Trout) April 17, 2017

You write books? Ah, bless. I wish I had the time to do that. #IworkFullTimeYouTurd #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Terri Nixon (@TerriNixon) April 17, 2017

'Writing from a male perspective will be challenging, I'd suggest sticking to female narrators.'- Uni lecturer #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Hollie George (@Hollie_92) April 17, 2017

#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear "Don't you think it's overdone to have an independent female character as the lead?" — Alice Verdant (@AliceVerdant) April 18, 2017

You don't look like a writer, hey I meant that as a complement #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Lyrical Assassin (@VanRaider) April 18, 2017

#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear General Mansplaining of how I should start my fantasy novel with a fight scene by someone who doesn't read. — Hannah Byrnes (@hbthewriter) April 17, 2017

#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear 'Why do you have to write about women all the time?' — Jesse Stuart (@SisterQuill) April 17, 2017

#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear "I don't usually read books by women but I actually enjoyed yours." — Deanna Raybourn (@deannaraybourn) April 18, 2017

[upon hearing who will publish my books] Oh wow, that's a real publisher! #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Blair Thornburgh (@ATallOrder) April 18, 2017

Guy: Let me explain this short story to you.



Me: I wrote that story.



Guy: I'm sure it's a guy's. It's good.#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Rin Chupeco (@RinChupeco) April 18, 2017

It also became evident that a lot of women writers are made to answer for their husbands.

"It's so nice of your husband to babysit while you write." Umm...they are his kids too. It's called PARENTING. 🙄#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Jenn Wright (@JennWright18) April 19, 2017

I've got one, from after I gave a lecture: "How does your husband handle your wit?" #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) April 18, 2017

"Your husband's incredible for letting you write."

And he lets me wear pants & drive the car too! I'm so lucky!#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear — Beth Hallman (@bethhallman101) April 17, 2017

"And how does your husband feel about the subjects you cover?" #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear pic.twitter.com/FbBOLRnBiL — Chrissa Hardy (@chrissahardy) April 18, 2017

Some men tried to sabotage the hashtag by arguing with women writers who were sharing their experiences. Thankfully, they were heavily outnumbered by people who don't suck.

To the guys being jerks in #WhatWoCWritersHear & #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear either stfu and listen or gtfo. Either way, it's not about you. — Ernie Chiara (@erniechiara) April 18, 2017

#ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear No one is saying men don't face difficulties in writing. However, never for specifically being a man. — Zoë Fleischer (@zoequeenperil) April 19, 2017

The #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear hashtag also inspired two other hashtags. Soon, women of color started tweeting about their unique experiences under the #WhatWoCWritersHear, and people with disabilities used the #WhatDisabledWritersHear hashtag.

@zlikeinzorro @gildedspine For instance



"Why did you have to make it about race?"



I didn't. My character is...is just black.#WhatWoCWritersHear — L.L. McKinney (@ElleOnWords) April 18, 2017

"You can't write fantasy with disabled characters! It's not realistic!"

Me: "Oh, and people breathing fire is?"#whatdisabledwritershear — Sara is AroAce (@SaraRoberts43) April 19, 2017

