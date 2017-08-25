Advertising

James Cameron, director of Titanic and Avatar, just got his ass handed to him by Patty Jenkins after his "criticism" of her film Wonder Woman went viral. Happy Friday!

Yesterday The Guardian published an interview with Cameron where he called the summer blockbuster Wonder Woman "misguided" and a "step backwards."

All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.

Advertising

He went on to, ironically, pat himself on the back for writing better, stronger, female-er characters in his own movies.

Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!

And sure, Sarah Jeanette Connor is a wonderful fictional character, but there can be more than one strong female lead, JAMES. Also? Being pretty and being strong are not mutually exclusive.

Women warding off bullsh*t from men. giphy

Advertising

Anyway, Wonder Woman's director, Patty Jenkins, absolutely dragged Cameron for his remarks with this incredible response she posted on Twitter:

James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman. Strong women are great. His praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we. I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress.

Advertising

Look, it is fine if James was not a fan of the film, but these comments are obviously not a great look, especially considering that Cameron has a pretty notoriously sexist past and has said a lot of gross sh*t over the years.

Remember when he used to call Kate Winslet "Kate Weighs-a-Lot" on the set of Titanic? Or when he said that Zoe Saldana‘s CGI character in the movie Avatar has "got to have tits even though that makes no sense because her race, the Na’vi, aren’t placental mammals"? Not to mention that Cameron has been married five times, and has had several affairs. Linda Hamilton, one of Cameron's ex-wives, even called her marriage to him "terrible on every level."

Advertising

giphy

But don't worry, Twitter didn't let Cameron's Wonder Woman comments slide:

Is this the same James Cameron who routinely polled his all-male crew to ensure a lady alien was fuckable, or is that a different dickhead? https://t.co/9AXfkVacD0 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 24, 2017

I wish James Cameron would realize any great leading roles for women are a step forward. Sarah Connor was awesome & so was Wonder Woman. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) August 25, 2017

I want to hear James Cameron's thoughts on feminism about as much as I want to see two more Avatar movies — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 25, 2017

Advertising

Anyone know how I can get these photos to James Cameron?? pic.twitter.com/QAB6KyKFz0 — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 25, 2017

James Cameron's just confused there's a female hero whose motivations aren't centered around motherhood. pic.twitter.com/k3pHbxZbSt — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 25, 2017

Ah, nothing like a male director telling a female director that her movie is a "step backward." Watch out James, if you keep stepping backward with your own regressive comments, you are just going to keep falling into a pit of angry internet commenters.

giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.