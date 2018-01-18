Woody Allen responds to Dylan Farrow's sexual assault accusations after her harrowing TV interview.

On Thursday, Dylan Farrow appeared on CBS This Morning to speak for the first time on camera about "the alleged sexual abuse by her adoptive father, actor and director Woody Allen." Farrow first spoke publicly about the case in a 2014 open letter for the New York Times. She tweeted about her decision to do the TV interview hours before it went live:

Tomorrow morning my first TV interview airs on @CBSThisMorning. Coming forward on television was not an easy decision or one I made lightly. I knew full well I would be put under a microscope; my words analyzed, my appearance critiqued. /1 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 18, 2018

We as a society expect survivors to fit a very narrow mold - sincere but not too frank, eloquent but not too put together, composed but not too rigid. We start by judging not by listening. We begin with skepticism not with belief. That must change. /2 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 18, 2018

Tomorrow you will see the me my family and friends know. The raw and honest reality. No airs, just the truth. I wanted to face you, I wanted you to see me; not as a Farrow, not as a figure, but as a woman telling the truth to honor the little girl that got left behind. /3 end. — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 18, 2018

In the interview, Gayle King asks Farrow about the events of August 4, 1992.