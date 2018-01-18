Woody Allen responds to Dylan Farrow's sexual assault accusations after her harrowing TV interview.

On Thursday, Dylan Farrow appeared on CBS This Morning to speak for the first time on camera about "the alleged sexual abuse by her adoptive father, actor and director Woody Allen." Farrow first spoke publicly about the case in a 2014 open letter for the New York Times. She tweeted about her decision to do the TV interview hours before it went live:
In the interview, Gayle King asks Farrow about the events of August 4, 1992.
GAYLE KING: Let's go to August 4, 1992. And if you could tell us what happened that day.
FARROW: I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother's country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up. And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted… As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts.
KING: Mmhmm. Okay
FARROW: Which I did say.
KING: Alright. Alright.
FARROW: As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.
Woody Allen denied Farrow's account, responding to CBS This Morning with the following statement:
"When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.
Dylan's older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that – relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked – and, sadly, I'm sure Dylan truly believes what she says.
But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter – as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago."
When King showed Farrow a clip of Allen denying the allegations in a previous 60 Minutes interview from 1992, Farrow began crying.
KING: What do you say to that?
FARROW: [Crying] I'm really sorry.
KING: Don't apologize, don't apologize.
FARROW: I thought I could handle it. I –
KING: Are you crying because of what he said or seeing him? What is upsetting you?
FARROW: He's lying and he's been lying for so long. And it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice. I'm sorry.
You can read the full transcript of the interview over at CBS News.