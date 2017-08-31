Advertising

Wow, beauty pageant standards are really getting out of control, if they haven't crossed that threshold already. In June, beauty queen Zoiey Smale was named Miss UK, and she was expecting to continue on to the Miss United Continents pageant in Ecuador in September. But a phone call from the national director instructing her to "lose weight" convinced Smale to lose her crown instead, Today reports.

It's shocks me more than anything that there are still pageants out there who only view size 00 girls as role models.... Posted by Zoiey Worlds on Monday, August 21, 2017

The 28-year-old from Northampton, England, told Today that she received a telephone call (yes, those still exist) from her national director, informing her that the competition's international director wanted Smale to "lose weight and go on some sort of diet plan." Because apparently even beauty queens aren't thin enough to be beauty queens.

Speaking to Today, Smale continued, "I was so upset and shocked because I had worked so hard in the run up to the national title. I took some time to think about my decision. Do I go anyway out of protest? Or hand my title over. I made the decision to hand my title over as I didn't want to support a company who didn't love me for me." A tough decision, but the healthiest one, no doubt.

Smale also explained her situation in a Facebook post, writing in part,

Some of you may think this is cowardly, however I don't think it is the right to have my face representing a pageant ethos I do not believe in. I will be handing back my crown and wish the new title holder the very best of luck. I love me and will not change for anyone. My body has carried me through my 20+ years of being on this earth, allowed me to have a career I am very proud of, carry a child and the best thing of all, my body has never given up on me.

Smale hopes that young women are able to learn from her actions. She told Today, "I hope others can see it's not okay to be treated this way and the number on a clothing label doesn't define how successful you will be in life."

Unsurprisingly, her Facebook post received a lot of positive responses (along with just a few negative ones, because, you know, trolls).

Like Smale writes in her post, "It's a case of right girl, wrong pageant." Hear, hear!

