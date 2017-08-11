Advertising

Twitter nearly lost its mind this week when they thought someone's boss tried hand her the real-life equivalent of a dick emoji: a giant zucchini, hand-delivered to her desk, along with a wink.

my boss gave me a zucchini... like just plopped this shit on my desk and winked. What.... pic.twitter.com/HliLbKd0E4 — Zoë (@FilthyArt_) August 7, 2017

A zucchini is just one color away from being an eggplant, and eggplant is just one text message away from being a penis, so the tweet went viral as comments poured in telling Zoe to run to H.R. for a settlement.

