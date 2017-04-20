Advertising

Sarah Palin, who dropped by the White House today to take a lame-ass picture mocking a portrait of Hillary Clinton (with Kid Rock and Ted Nugent, two of the only musicians both dumb and irrelevant enough that they were willing to play at the inauguration), also managed to time in her busy schedule to chat with CNN's Jake Tapper about Bill O'Reilly's firing from Fox News.

At one point in time, Palin was employed with Fox, but says she left simply because her contract wasn't renewed in June 2015, though she added, "I wouldn't put up with anything that would be perceived as intimidating or harassing."

Palin made sure to point out that she believes Fox has a sexual harassment problem that they need to fix: "Corporate culture there obviously has to change. Women don't deserve it, they should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workspace." But, alas, Palin kept talking. And the next thing she says makes me shake my head so hard that I need to run out and buy Icy Hot for my neck (who am I kidding, I already own Icy Hot because my neck problems are chronic.) Here's the quote in question:

"At the same time, if a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years and years and then after the fact complain about what she went through. As a strong woman, I say we should feel more empowered than that and we should take a stand and get out of the place or you know, blow the whistle on whoever is the perpetrator doing the bad stuff so that the culture will change."

Yes, Sarah Palin called standing up against sexual harassment in the workplace "complaining." What's more frustrating, is that Palin doesn't seem to recognize that for some women, outing a harasser at work means risking a job they can't afford to lose. Her point of view comes from a place of privilege, where you can confidently blow whistles and assume that whatever happens, you'll be fine. Plus, Palin puts the onus back on women to handle a systemic sexism issue, instead of asking society at large to adjust the workplace culture in which women have to: 1) deal with being harassed at work and 2) be made to do the exhausting work of calling it out and dealing with the backlash. Imagine if she had stopped talking before she said that entire paragraph. If only. You can watch the full interview here:

