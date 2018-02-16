This simple map shows the biggest employers in each state.

In a recent edition in their ‘Chart of the Week’ feature, Visual Capitalist released a fascinating map of every state’s biggest employer.

While a lot of the data isn’t exactly mind-blowing (MGM is number one in Nevada, for example), what is surprising is Walmart’s absolute domination. While Amazon may rule supreme in online sales, the brick-and-mortar retail chain is America’s biggest private employer in almost half of the states (22, to be exact).

Walmart current employees around 1.5 million people in the U.S. By comparison, Amazon has a little over 500,000 workers.

As you can see in the map, state universities make up the majority of the remaining areas in the country.

The data, compiled from 24/7 Wall Street, excludes public administrative bodies, like state governments.

A closer look:

Western U.S., Hawaii, and Alaska