A Navy SEAL who has been moonlighting as a porn actor is now under investigation by the Navy for his side gig, ABC News reports. According to the article, the Naval Special Warfare Command aims to figure out "whether Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph Schmidt III properly obtained permission from his commanders for outside work and whether they condoned his acting career."

Honestly, I respect his hustle. But apparently there are some strict rules in place about whether you can work elsewhere when employed by the Navy. Capt. Jason Salata, a SEALs spokesman, explained: "There are very clear regulations which govern outside employment ... as well as prohibitions on behavior that is discrediting to the service."

How did Schmidt keep this secret so long? I'm not sure, considering that Schmidt is married to a porn star by the name of Jewels Jade. Did anyone google them at any point in time? Apparently, Schmidt, under the name Jay Vroom, has been in more than 29 sex films, including a few winners with the titles "Apple Smashing Lap Dance" and "Strippers Come Home Horny from the Club." He's also acted alongside his wife, which I personally find kind of endearing. (Though can we really call that acting?)

Schmidt's wife said that Schmidt's coworkers at the Coronado base in Southern California not only knew about his side hustle, but actually watched many of his videos online. I'm sorry, but could this story get any weirder? Imagine reacting to news of your coworker being a porn star by searching for and watching videos of him in action. Most of my coworkers don't even know my birthday!

"He was always pretty open about it with the command," Jade said. "I mean, honestly, all of his buddies knew about it. Everybody knew about it." Jade also explains that the reason Schmidt started acting was because she enlisted him as an unpaid actor to cut the costs of making her films. Well, now Schmidt's acting might cost him his job. Man is it hard to make an honest living out there.

