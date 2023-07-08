90yo retires from Dillard’s after 74 years, Reddit says that's nothing to celebrate.

'Woman, 90, retires from Dillard’s job after 74 years — and no missed days'

This was a long overdue retirement.

Melba Mebane, a 90-year-old Texas woman, finally called it quits, retiring from her retail job at Dillard’s department store after working there for an astonishing 74 years.

The devoted employee first started as an elevator girl at the Dillards in Tyler, Texas, in 1949 — when she was 17 — before being promoted to the cosmetics department.

“Even [with] the changing times, from where she started to where we are now in the modern world, her values and everything still stand,” Dillard’s store manager James Saenz told Fox News.

Mebane became a staple in the retail store, always showing up to work with a smile and positively impacting everyone who entered.

Saenz even claimed she never called out sick or missed a day of work.