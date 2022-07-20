Woman asks if she was wrong to not go to coffee with grieving boss.

It's usually perfectly acceptable for you to set boundaries with your boss, but is there ever a point when you should just do as they say? When this woman doesn't make time to get coffee with her boss after they lose a family member, the guilty employee takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I say "boss" in quotes because I'm not legally employed by her; I do contract online work for her once a week in exchange for a small monthly set fee. But it's not an official setup. So my boss "Tabby" is from my city, but lives in another state and has for many years. However I guess some of her family is still here, and recently her brother died, and she came back to my state for the funeral. - lockedanddemonsthenes