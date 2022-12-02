Best fans of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has kicked off in Qatar, and every team has played group-stage games. While the games have been intense and upsets have occurred, the fans who have traveled have also shown their pride and colors. These fans have shown that the World Cup is lucky to have them present supporting their teams.

5. Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian fans provided one of the funniest moments at this year's World Cup after providing the biggest upset of the tournament. The 51st-ranked team in the world beat Argentina, ranked number 3 in the FIFA rankings.

This stunning upset prompted fans to celebrate this massive upset over the Lionel Messi-led Argentinians. As news teams converged to cover the celebrations, Saudi Arabian fans gave us this moment:

After the big win, Saudi Arabia fans living off the high of beating one of the best in the world proceeded to troll Lionel Messi asking where he was. The Argentinian talisman failed to lead his team to victory despite scoring a penalty.