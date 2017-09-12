Advertising

Every human with a 9-to-5 has experienced a soggy salad at lunchtime on at least one occasion. And I know it's such a first world prob, but a soggy salad is the easiest way to ruin your precious lunch break.

Turns out, Glad has had a solution for this problem built right into its containers for years, and we've been completely overlooking it.

As pointed out by Facebook user Sarah Rose, the circular indent in the lids of Glad containers is actually a meta lid, so you can attach a tiny container filled with salad dressing (or chocolate sauce, it's your life) to the inside of the container.

Advertising

"UM. HOW AM I JUST NOW finding out that the circle on these lids are actually lids for the tiny containers?! " she captioned a photo of her containers. "Someone please tell me I'm not the only one who didn't know this."

Sarah, you're definitely not the only one who didn't know this. In under three days, her Facebook post has garnered over 28,000 comments, most of which express shock at this revelation.

Advertising

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook

Advertising

Scrolling through multiple container pages on Glad's website suggests that the lids are designed that way to be "interlocking," therefore making storage more organized. Even the brand's "variety pack," which comes with containers that look small enough to attach to the inside of the lid, does not mention this function. The only product that does mention it is this one round container that comes with its own dressing cup. You can also buy the dressing cups separately.

Glad

Advertising

OK, I acknowledge that I am diving a little deep here. They're only food storage containers, after all. But this just seems like such a great function, and it's puzzling that Glad doesn't play it up more.

Glad's marketing team, I'm talking to you! And if you find this a little critical–don't get mad, get Glad. And get a rebrand out ASAP.

Glad did not immediately respond to Someecards' request for comment.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.