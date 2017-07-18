Relationships, as they progress, can grow into something beautiful and extraordinary. When you're with a person who loves you – whole heartedly – that makes you feel invincible.
True, I'm an "independent woman who don't need a man" – but being in love is something that makes me an stronger, better woman.
I don't lose my independence when I fall in love with someone – I enhance it.
I feel like a better person and more capable, able and comfortable with who I am
My boyfriend not only supports me, but brings out the best version of who I am. While he doesn't always say those "three magic words" every day, he shows it in the things he does, the way he does them and how he treats me.
Not everything in life needs to be verbal. There are non-verbal cues that prove much more than words can ever. Things like: