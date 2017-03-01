Advertising

Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, is now dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother, Beau Biden. That's a lot of Bidens!

Beau passed away in May 2015 after suffering from brain cancer, and the whole family was understandably devastated by the loss. But since then, Hallie (the widow) and Hunter (Beau's brother) have found solace in each other. And Joe Biden is reportedly cool with it. In a statement to Page Six he said of the relationship:

We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.

Hunter, while technically still married (those technicalities always seem to crop up), is separated from his wife, Kathleen. Together, he and Kathleen have three daughters, Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. Beau and Hallie had two children together, Natalie and Hunter, which makes things extra confusing. Okay, now for the test: Please draw me a family tree! All jokes aside, everyone seems truly happy that these two have found each other through the tragedy. Hunter's statement on the relationship echoed the sentiments of his fathers:

Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.

And if there is any confusion or tension, we know Joe Biden will smooth everything over the way he always does: with some fun gags.

Trump & Pence will never match the meme levels of Obama & Biden #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/0xmKtNE04L — Wayne Contakt (@WayneContakt) January 20, 2017

