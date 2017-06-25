Advertising

Poor Kim Kardashian. The ultra-wealthy, mega-famous mom just wants to post cute photos of her kids, like any other normal parent—but when you have millions of social media followers, you can ignite controversy without even meaning to.

This time, it's an adorable image of her baby Saint that has fans fuming. Yes, he looks just like his dad Kanye, and his sneakers, sippy cup, and outfit are all on point. So what's the issue, exactly? Well, take a good look and see if you can guess what's wrong.

The answer, of course, is the direction his car seat is facing. Certain states Some people insist that any kid under the age of two (Saint is about 18 months old) should be in rear-facing car seats. And from what we can tell, pretty much all of them commented on this photo.

Laws aside—four states, including California, do require rear-facing seats for kids younger than two—it looks like this issue is about as divisive as how to deal with a stranger's kid annoying you in a coffee shop. So where do you stand? Be sure to tell Kim! She's definitely reading all this parenting advice.

